Former Germany international Philipp Lahm sees France winning Euro 2024
France’s victory in the Euros on 14 July. It hasn’t been written yet but the plan is far from being so utopian, at least if we believe the opinion of Philippe Lehm, president of the Euro 2024 organizing committee. World champions 2014 see the Blues win the competition this summer and appreciate it. In an interview with AFP, the French team has a very large and efficient pool.
When asked the question of a big favourite, the former Bayern Munich player replied: “ France, just because they have, I would say, 40 players, they have a lot of really talented players. “
” They have a very balanced group and can easily make changes, bringing players from the bench who would normally have the legitimacy to play from the start. But what is crucial is to present yourself as a team on the field ” added Lehm.
The president of the Euro Institute predicts that “ Europe’s major football nations » The best position will be given to win the competition. but it ” There is also hope that there will be a surprise team, which goes far in the smaller nations tournament, encouraged by their supporters. », for example Iceland was able to do in Euro 2016. ” I am almost certain that this title will be won by a football nation, which has always won in recent years “
