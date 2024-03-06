USA

Former colonel accused of leaking US secrets to foreign dating website

An ex-military man shared classified information with a contact on a dating website.

A retired US Army colonel in Nebraska has been charged with sharing classified information through an international dating portal.

David Franklin Slater, 63, served at the United States Strategic Command until 2022 (Stratcom), which oversees the country’s nuclear missile arsenal.

Slater was arrested last Saturday, March 2.

Authorities said he illegally transmitted documents that “could be used to the detriment of the United States.”

