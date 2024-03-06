Former colonel accused of leaking US secrets to foreign dating website

image source, Getty Images caption, An ex-military man shared classified information with a contact on a dating website.

A retired US Army colonel in Nebraska has been charged with sharing classified information through an international dating portal.

David Franklin Slater, 63, served at the United States Strategic Command until 2022 (Stratcom), which oversees the country’s nuclear missile arsenal.

Slater was arrested last Saturday, March 2.

Authorities said he illegally transmitted documents that “could be used to the detriment of the United States.”

Charging records indicate that Slater passed on information he obtained in classified Stratcom briefings related to him Russian invasion of UkraineOne person he believed to be a woman in Ukraine.

Prosecutors said they frequently asked him in their message exchanges about United States national defense secrets.

“Dear, what is shown on the screen in the special room? “It’s very interesting,” said the message, sent on March 11, 2022.

“You are my secret agent. With love,” said the contact on March 23 of the same year after requesting information about a particular country.

However, investigators redacted the country’s name from court documents.

“My dear Dave, thanks for the valuable information. You know my secret love!” said the contact in another message.

The documents do not specify who Slater was talking to or the name of the dating site.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

image source, Getty Images caption, Slater attended a classified Stratcom briefing regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Betrayal of responsibilities

US for the District of Nebraska. Certain responsibilities apply to those with access to top secret information, said attorney Susan Lehr.

“The allegations against Slater lead us to question whether he has betrayed those responsibilities.”

Allegedly retired soldier One count of conspiracy and two counts of unauthorized disclosure of national defense information. If convicted, he faces a maximum jail term of 10 years.

It is not clear whether he has retained a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

The indictment was announced hours after U.S. Airman Jack Teixeira with the Massachusetts Air National Guard pleaded guilty to six counts of unlawfully retaining and disseminating national defense information.

Teixeira faces up to 16 years in prison.