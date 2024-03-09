Formation of ASSE against AJA without Briançon

For this meeting, Olivier Dell’Oglio Many can count on returns. Package to the capital, Captain Anthony Briancon Have rejoined the group and are applying for the initial position. Same thing with the environment Florian Tardieu And the winger Matthew Caffero who come to expand the Saint-Etienne squad. Finally, Angers absent after his injury on the lawn, Aïmen Moueffek has also returned to the group to offer more solutions for Olivier Dell’Oglio. although, Lamin Fomba Joined the infirmary this week with an injured and sprained ankle.

For this meeting, Olivier Dell’Oglio Lines up to eleven with changes compared to the one that was deactivated in Paris (0-0). Gautier Larsneur When keeping a goal Mikel Nade Aligned together once again Dylan Batubinsika with Dennis Appiah And Yvann Mason In the midfield on the wings, we find Thomas Monconduit, Aïmen Moueffek which celebrates his return and Dylan Chambost When Saint-Etienne will attack Matthew Caffero He is back too,Irwin Cardona and D’Ibrahim Sissoko.

Back to the group, Anthony Briancon must be satisfied with the side in the company ofEtienne Green, Leo Petrot, Mahmoud Benteg, Florian Tardieu, Benjamin Bouchouri And Nathaniel Mbuku.

👊 For The Saint-Etienne XI #ASSEAJA ! 🔙 Aïmen Moueffek and Mathieu Cafaro, back, are the starters! 💚 pic.twitter.com/zlYyEeyDaD — AS Saint-Etienne (@ASSEofficiel) March 9, 2024

Matchday 28 of the French Ligue 2 Championship between AS Saint-Etienne and AJ Auxerre will kick off at 3pm at the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium.

Here is the eleven of today’s opponent AJ Auxerre:

🔵 𝐋__ 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨 _____ Here are our 1⃣1⃣ players who will start this meeting ⚔️#TeamAJA #ASSEAJA pic.twitter.com/aSDpM3tclS — AJ Auxerre (@AJA) March 9, 2024