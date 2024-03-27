Forget everything, they will actually look like this

This year there will be three high-end smartphone models from Google (excluding folding): Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Here is their expected design and some updated information.

A twist worthy of a suspense series. Just when we thought we knew the design of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, alas! In partnership with the leaker OnLeaks — site 91 Mobile — shares new images of what the Pixel 9 will actually look like.

what how ? Was OnLeaks wrong? Totally priority. The visuals shared earlier will actually concern the other two models. So what we thought was the Pixel 9 would actually be the Pixel 9 Pro. And what we thought the Pixel 9 Pro would actually be is the surprising Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Google Pixel 9 with dual rear cameras

But let’s focus on Pixel 9’s improved visuals first. As always, remember that OnLeaks’ renderings have a very good reputation for their reliability and the French leaker relies on its sources in the industry to create visuals.

On these new renders of the Google Pixel 9, we can see some particularly bad news. Contrary to what the first images show, there will ultimately be only two photo sensors on the back. In other words: our hopes of seeing a telephoto lens on the back of this model are going up in smoke. This will actually be a different element from the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Moreover, there are no drastic changes on the aesthetic level compared to the renderings we have already seen. The edges of the smartphone will be flat like the Pixel 9 Pro (XL) and the rear photo block will adopt a rectangular shape that does not cross the back in its entire width.

Three Google Pixel 9

91 Mobile That suggests the classic Google Pixel 9 should measure 152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5 mm (12 mm with the photo block). It will also have a 6.03 inch screen.

This is where the most interesting information resides. The Pixel 9 Pro will have a 6.1-inch screen, making it a more sophisticated smartphone, but keeping a relatively compact size.

Finally, the Pixel 9 Pro XL will logically be the largest with a diagonal of 6.5 inches. So let’s do a little recap.

Here’s the expected design of the Pixel 9 (6.03 inches):

Here’s the expected design of the Pixel 9 Pro (6.1 inches) after what we thought was the Pixel 9:

And here’s the expected Pixel 9 Pro XL (6.5 inch) design we thought was the Pixel 9 Pro:

