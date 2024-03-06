For the first time in the United States, a man has been arrested for trafficking greenhouse gases

According to the EPA, the effects of smuggled gases are far greater than CO2 (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly).

In an unprecedented event in USAa man San Diego, California was arrested and charged with smuggling potentially harmful greenhouse gases from Mexico to US territory.

about it Michael Hart58, who became the first citizen to face federal charges for illegal importation Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), gases that are commonly used as refrigerants and are known as one of them Main causes of global warming. This Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) show that the effect of these gases can be a thousand times greater than that CO2 In terms of warming potential.

According to the Department of Justice, Hart, who has pleaded not guilty, obtained the refrigerants in Mexico and transported them to the United States, hiding them under a tarp and tools in his vehicle. He then sold this gas for profit through platforms like Facebook Marketplace and OfferUp.

According to the EPA and the US Department of Justice, Hart’s actions not only violate national laws, but also “undermine international efforts to combat climate change” under amendments to the historic Montreal Protocol. “The illegal import of hydrofluorocarbons undermines international efforts to combat climate change,” he said in a statement. Axios, David UhlmanAssistant Administrator of EPA For the Office of Law Enforcement Compliance and Assurance.

It is the first time that the United States Department of Justice has prosecuted someone for illegally importing greenhouse gases (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

This international agreement, supported by nearly 200 nations in 2016 and ratified by the United States in 2021 under the administration of President Joe BidenSeeks to limit the use and production of HFCs and explore cleaner alternatives for refrigerants, published Los Angeles Times.

In addition to the HFC-related charges, Hart is also accused of importing HCFC 22An ozone-depleting substance that was made illegal to import into the United States in 2020, except under certain circumstances.

According to CBS News, Hart faces a total of 13 charges, including conspiracy, unlawful importation, multiple counts of sale of illegally imported goods, and criminal forfeiture. If found guilty, Some may spend decades in prison For charges related to illegal importation.

“This is the first time the Department of Justice has prosecuted someone for illegally importing greenhouse gases, and it won’t be the last. “We are using all means possible to protect our planet from damage caused by toxic pollutants, including criminal charges,” he said. Tara McGrathUnited States Attorney for the Southern District of California.