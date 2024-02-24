For Joe Biden, Donald Trump “has no guts”

Biden/X Biden/X Joe Biden criticized Donald Trump in a video published on February 23, 2024 comparing himself to Alexei Naval.

United States – The video is only 22 seconds long, but the message is clear. Nine months before the American presidential election where there is every chance of a repeat of the Biden-Trump duel, the Democratic president this Friday, February 23, attacked his Republican rival, who in recent days continued to compare himself to the rival Russian Alexei Naval.

In a short clip published on his X account (formerly Twitter), the image is split into two parts. Joe Biden looks at a tablet in his hand in the top half, while an interview with Donald Trump airs in the bottom half.

There, a reporter asks a Republican campaigner in South Carolina, to vote in the Republican primaries this Saturday, February 24, how he intends to pay the hefty fine he was sentenced to in a tax fraud case. He answers as simply as possible: “It is a form of Navalny. »

This is not the first time that Donald Trump has compared himself to his arch-rival Vladimir Putin, who died on February 16 in an Arctic colony. Two days after the anti-corruption activist’s death was announced, the billionaire mentioned his name on his satya social network to better serve his own interests and claim to be the victim of a cabal led by the American administration and justice.

Trump, Putin’s pawn according to Biden

For months, Donald Trump has claimed to be the target of a witch hunt. This story works with his supporters: Despite multiple indictments at the federal level at times, he has largely dominated the Republican primaries and is neck-and-neck against Biden for November.

In his messages on Truth Social, the real estate magnate was so quick to compare himself to a Russian rival, yet did not condemn the Kremlin master, whose involvement in Navalny’s death is almost beyond doubt.

In his video, Joe Biden then responds to his opponent: “Navalani’s form? What is he talking about? Navalny had courage. Dare to take on Putin. Trump has no guts. All he does is kowtow to Putin. »

The Democratic president announced this Friday a new round of sanctions against Russia, which invaded Ukraine just two years ago. “We Can’t Turn Back Now” To Ukraine, he warned, insisting that Vladimir Putin “ Trust it » to remove it.

