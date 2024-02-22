Follow the first private lunar landing attempt in history – Liberation

2:30 p.m

So far so good. And it’s already not bad. Intuitive Machines Lander, named Odysseus, Last Thursday aboard a SpaceX rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, it flew toward our natural satellite. The rocket pushed it on the right trajectory and then fell back towards EarthOdysseus Alone continued his journey. We recall that a month earlier, Intuitive Machines’ competitor, Astrobotic, had made the exact same journey but had to abandon prematurely and return to Earth instead of approaching the Moon.

Shortly after takeoff, no electronic equipmentOdysseus Sensors and radios – continued. At one point, “The navigation system rejected the Star Tracker data, but we sent an update patch to the ship, and the Star Tracker started working again. Nominal performance.”, says Intuitive Machines in a press release. The private company strives to detail its vehicle’s journey and its minor risks, communicating transparently about its mission, like NASA, its future partner on the moon. Intuitive machines, such as the Astrobotic, were actually chosen by the American Space Agency as service providers to transport cargo to and from the Moon.