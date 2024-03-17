Fnatic wins against GiantX, and gets another win in this LEC Spring Split

The LEC Spring Split will resume competition in 2024 with the first day of the second week of the regular season. Facing off against GiantX, Fnatic picked up its third win of this spring segment, thus maintaining a good position on the podium.

Many flaws on the GiantX side

The second week of the LEC regular season is underway, pushing teams into a new series of crucial matchups. As the quest for a place in the playoffs continues, each match plays a crucial role in the fate of the participants. Another clash this week features GiantX against Fnatic, a duel that promises to be rich in lessons for both camps. The match is a crucial milestone for both teams, with each having a lot to prove and gain in the race to the top of the LEC.

GiantX, currently in 6th place with just one win in three games, will be looking to bounce back after a weak first week. His performance, considered mediocre so far, raises questions about his potential to reach the playoffs. However, their recent win against MAD Lions KOI offers a glimmer of hope, showing their ability to surprise and surpass themselves against strong opponents. For its part, Fnatic is in 2nd place in the rankings with two victories in three matches, showing a certain strength since the start of the competition. Despite some still discernible weaknesses, the team was able to show character and determination. A win against GiantX would not only be a step closer to the playoffs but also a much needed confidence boost ahead of their highly anticipated meeting against G2 Esports.

And three for fanatics

Fnatic and GiantX face off in Summoner’s Rift, which promises an intense showdown from the first minutes. GiantX begins the laning phase with a certain confidence, thanks to a particularly dynamic botlane that lays the first stone for a promising start to the game. However, Fnatic doesn’t hold back, rapidly intensifying the pace of play through frequent, strategically placed skirmishes across the map. The tension reached its peak in the 12th minute during the decisive clash around Dragon, where Fnatic showed its tactical superiority with a spectacular ace performance. This big win not only gives him an advantage in terms of gold worth 2k, but also a lead of two dragons, thus solidifying his dominant position in the game.

As the match progressed, Fnatic left no chance, gradually expanding its lead in gold, especially by gaining key strategic positions in the opponent’s jungle. This mastery of the field was on full display in the 26th minute, during which Fnatic staged a decisive team fight. Using their numerical superiority, the British team launched a relentless assault on the GiantX base, tearing down its defenses with alarming efficiency. GiantX’s last stronghold crumbled under the blows of Fnatic, who took the win, closing out the encounter with a well-deserved victory.

Week 2 Match Results – Day 1

Saturday 16 March



finish SK Gaming BDS regular season

finish GIANTX obsessive regular season

finish G2 Esports Team heretics regular season

finish MAD Lions KOI Team spirit regular season

finish Carmine Corp snap regular season

2024 LEC Regular Season Standings