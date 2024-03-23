Fnatic is surprised by Team BDS, and loses its dominant position in this LEC Spring Split.

The LEC Spring Split will resume competition in 2024 on the second day of the third week of the regular season. Facing Team BDS, Fnatic narrowly missed their match and lost, a loss that temporarily put them in first place in the general rankings.

Fanatic misses the mark

The 2024 LEC Spring Split opens the third and final week of the regular season with Decisive Day, where each team aims for a key win to secure their spot in the prestigious Top 8, opening the door to the playoffs. It is in this tense and ambitious context that the second match of the week pits Team BDS against Fnatic, two teams with very different objectives at this stage of the championship. The duel promises to be electric, pitting the urgency of a comeback against the calm of an already strong team.

BDS, currently ranked 5th overall and tied with SK Gaming, has a mixed record. After last week’s disappointing loss to the Heretics, where the team fell short, BDS are determined to turn things around and prove they belong among the LEC’s elite. This match is the best chance for Spn to reassure their fans about their potential qualification for the playoffs. On the other hand, Fnatic sits at the top of the rankings, sharing first place with G2 Esports thanks to an impressive record of 5 wins against just one loss. Having already secured their ticket to the playoffs thanks to a flawless run during the second week, Fnatic enter this meeting with the confidence and composure of the greats. The team looks to maintain their winning streak and continue their momentum, thus confirming their status as favorites for the championship title this Spring Split.

A beautiful Swiss operation

Fnatic and BDS enter the scene for a matchup as part of this first day. From the start, the laning phase was marked by clear intensity, with BDS applying significant pressure on Fnatic. Despite the attacks, Fnatic manages to maintain a certain solidity, gaining a very slight advantage in terms of gold, especially thanks to the acquisition of six Void Larvae. However, BDS does not hold back and secures the first two dragons, promising a fierce fight for control of the objectives. Tensions rise at the 23rd minute when a decisive team fight breaks out in the middle of the map. BDS, better prepared and more consistent in its execution, dominated the conflict, with Fnatic struggling to do enough damage.

This dynamic continued during the clash around Nashor at the 26th minute, with BDS making significant gains in terms of gold and dominance. Armed with Nashor Buff, BDS attacks the Fanatic base, which is forced to retreat behind its last line of defense. At the 33rd minute, another team fight turned to BDS’s advantage, solidifying their lead and putting Fnatic in a fragile position. Finally, in the 35th minute, BDS launched a final attack and closed out the game with a well-deserved victory. This win against Fnatic, one of the co-leaders of the LEC, is not only a remarkable achievement for BDS but also a strong message sent at the end of the regular season.

LEC Spring Split Week 3 Schedule

Friday 22 March



finish GIANTX snap regular season

finish BDS obsessive regular season

finish G2 Esports SK Gaming regular season

finish MAD Lions KOI Team heretics regular season

finish Team spirit Carmine Corp regular season

Saturday 23 March



5:00 p.m SK Gaming obsessive regular season

5:45 p.m Team spirit GIANTX regular season

6:30 p.m BDS MAD Lions KOI regular season

7:15 p.m snap G2 Esports regular season

At 8:00 p.m. Carmine Corp Team heretics regular season

Monday 25 March



5:00 p.m Team heretics GIANTX regular season

5:45 p.m snap SK Gaming regular season

6:30 p.m obsessive MAD Lions KOI regular season

7:15 p.m G2 Esports Team spirit regular season

At 8:00 p.m. Carmine Corp BDS regular season

2024 LEC Regular Season Standings