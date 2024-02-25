Good news Fnac wants to put an end to that by offering the Google Pixel 7 Pro at a very low price

Google’s Pixel 7 Pro is undeniably one of the best smartphones on the market. In terms of photography, autonomy, design and functionality too, it delivers perfectly on all counts. It’s a perfect smartphone, certainly at the price all the same, but one that we’ve given 5 out of 5 stars.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: The perfect smartphone with great value for money!

At first glance, we immediately understand that we are dealing with a high-end and well-made smartphone. Equipped with 6.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 3120 by 1440 pixelsYou can be sure that every content will be rendered razor-sharp.

It also has that Adaptive frequency up to 120 HzThus guaranteeing great fluidity, practical to immerse yourself properly in games, for example.

So it is not the most powerful smartphone on the market, but everything is still the best thanks to it Google Tensor G2 chipOffers superior performance on all possible issues while not experiencing any slowdown.

And now, let’s enter the part dedicated to photography, where the Pixel 7 Pro reigns supreme Its 4 sensors Which will help you get immense quality shots in all conditions:

A 50 Mpx main sensor: Aperture ƒ/1.85

12 Mpx Ultra-Wide-Angle Sensor: Aperture ƒ/2.2

A 48 Mpx x5 telephoto lens: Aperture ƒ/3.5

10.8 Mpx Front Sensor: Aperture ƒ2.2

For autonomy, you can count on approx One day of use Thanks to its large 5000 mAh battery and 128 GB storage Gives you plenty of space to store your apps, files and countless photos.

Our take on the Google Pixel 7 Pro

conclusion

Strong points Unique and successful design

A gorgeous 120 Hz AMOLED screen

Features unique to Google

More than a day of solid battery life

Best for photography

High performance weak points Heating is very fast and uncomfortable

Fast charging of only 30W

Google has created an almost perfect high-end smartphone with the Pixel 7 Pro. It is undoubtedly the best camera phone and one that will almost certainly allow you to take magnificent photos. Not forgetting the X5 zoom lens that can reach the X30, simply stunning. Night mode is still successful and enhances any shot in the dark. With increased performance and autonomy finally worthy of the name, it fills the gap of the Pixel 6 Pro. This is one of the few devices I’m really excited about, but Google has hit it hard. We can only blame it on fast charging, which is actually a common charging standard today. But in reality, with a solid day’s battery life, the Pixel 7 Pro will charge overnight. No need to go through the recharge box in the middle of the day. Its distinct advantage, which can also be a drawback, is its very sturdy design. It appeals to most people, but can be divisive. Google has introduced its best phone and the best phone in the market today.

