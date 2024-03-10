Florida residents could make a lot of money with this new highway measure

Toll roads are spread across 35 states. USA, sculpting a strategic mobility network in the nation. In this context, legislators of Miami They are considering a decision that would benefit a larger population: They want to expand a program that provides holders with a refund of .200 per year or .00 monthly. E-ZPass either Sunpass Those who complete 35 or more toll road transactions in 30 days.

Inflation is a major concern America And also affects USA, so many political leaders are looking for a way to give an economic break to their population. Without further ado, now in Florida They want to generate good news after increases in gasoline, housing and grocery prices.

The state has a large number of toll roads and many people use them one day. Statistics indicate that there are about 1.1 million people who have toll passes. It may be noted that there was a refund for pass holders in 2023, but it was canceled in January this year.

“We Floridians, who rely on toll roads to get to work or run our small businesses, have been hit at the pump and felt that pain in our wallets,” the financial expert said. Michael Ryanwho founded michaelryanmoney.com, in Newsweek. And he immediately added: “A levy of up to 00 per month in tolls is a decent discount on groceries at a time when every penny counts.”

In that sense, the media replaced the exemplification of benefits with the story of life. It’s about a resident named Ryan, who made it clear that he would benefit greatly from the turnpike reimbursement while drowning in other expenses. “Reimbursement programs recognize that the costs of personal mobility, whether it’s gas, insurance, maintenance or the tolls themselves, can become prohibitive costs,” Ryan told Newsweek. “Offsetting this burden is essential to financial stability, especially for low-income workers,” he added.

How much do E-ZPass or SunPasses cost?

The latest values ​​indicate that Florida residents will pay about 5 per year and the toll fee is deducted from the prepaid account. Drivers are still charged a fee every time they drive with a on the road E-ZPass either SunpassBut it helps them keep track.

Passholders save approximately 25% overall on tolls. “As long as your account is in good standing, you will get 20-25% toll savings credit next month,” he said. Florida Expressway Authority.