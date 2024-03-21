Florida parents arrested for passing out and drunk: their children are missing

Couple Arrested on Florida Beach While Their Children Were Unsupervised (Volusia Sheriff’s Office)



A shocking incident happened in Daytona Beach, Florida (United States)When a couple Georgia She was arrested after being out on the beach, while her two young children wandered around unsupervised. According to reports from CBS Miami, The events took place on Saturday, March 16, when agents Volusia County They discovered Alicia Langley And Timothy StephensBoth 27 years old, surrounded by open alcohol containers, their children not in sight.

Fox News Details that the couple a The state of intoxication is such that it requires several attempts by the authorities to awaken him. A concerned passerby alerted the authorities after witnessing the couple’s behavior and apparent neglect towards their children. Footage captured by an officer’s body camera shows a confused Stephens trying to find the children after being questioned by officers.

Daytona Beach authorities intervene in a child neglect case when a parent has passed away

According to information provided by WFLA, the minors, aged 5 and 7, were found swimming unsupervised in a nearby hotel pool. This finding shows the seriousness of the situation, gives evidence Negligence of parents to the safety and well-being of their children while intoxicated.

Officers arrested Langley and Stephens and charged them with child neglect. In addition, Stephens faces additional charges of attempting to escape and consuming an alcoholic beverage on the beach, a practice that violates local ordinances. CBS Miami. The outlet also reported that, despite Stephens’ efforts to evade officers, he was left unconscious in the sand after a failed escape attempt.

A police operation on a Florida beach ends with the arrest of a drunken parent, after the man tried to run away before being detained by officers. (Volusia Sheriff’s Office)



The children were temporarily placed in custody Department of Children and Families of the state, until his grandfather came from Georgia to take care of him, he said Fox News. The incident sparked widespread media coverage, and images of the couple’s arrest were widely circulated, illustrating the danger to which minors were exposed.

After their arrest, the couple was jailed. Volusia CountyHowever, they were released the next day WFLA. The development has raised concerns about the safety of children and the well-being of minors while in the care of intoxicated adults.

Alicia Langley and Timothy Stephens (Volusia County Corrections)

In legal terms, the law Florida Establishes criminal punishments as well as penalties for offenders Child neglect. This case is highlighted by the coverage of WFLA, Highlights the legal consequences faced by those who endanger the well-being of children.