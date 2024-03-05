Flora Cockerell (Miss France 2014) completely changes her look with a surprising short haircut

Get out of long curly hair and make way for a short straight cut! This is the new hair look adopted by Flora Cockerell. But did she really cut her natural hair?

Flora Cockerell was spotted at the Casablanca fashion show on February 28 during Paris Fashion Week. A chance to reveal her new face for Miss France 2014.

Flora Cockerell dares to wear a short cut with bangs

Discovering the Casablanca brand’s autumn-winter 2024-2025 collection, Flora Coquerel was present at the fashion show, which also brought together Noémi Lenoir and Coco Rocha. The Miss France 2014 winner took advantage of the event to show off her stunning new haircut. Like Angel, Penélope Cruz and Jennifer Lopez, she decided to trade her long hair for a short bob. Cut at the level of the maxilla, this square cut was accompanied by Short straight bangs, as daring. the star 29 years of age Thus giving the hair a look that is reminiscent of the hairstyle worn by Natalie Portman in the film. LeonAnd her fans have been overwhelmed by the praise she has received on Instagram.

The secret behind Flora Cockerell’s hairstyle

This is a major hair transformation carried out by Flora Coquerel. If this hairstyle suits her perfectly, we see that the beauty queen used a trick to get this bold look. Indeed, the Franco-Beninese used wigs! She tagged H.wigs in an Instagram photo revealing her new face. This brand has specialty Luxurious hair prosthesis Nabila and Helen have already won over Segara, who are also fans of wigs to change haircuts without going to the hairdresser. Clever!