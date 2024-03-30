Flight schedule from Cuba to Nicaragua this weekend

If you’re in Cuba and want flights to Nicaragua this weekend, March 30 and 31, you’re in luck, because there are options! Below, we share the official schedule of connections from the island with airlines such as Aruba Airlines and Conviasa.

The Cuban airport authorities of ECASA published the official schedule of flights from Havana to Managua for this Saturday and Sunday in March. Check the calendar and find the best option for your trip.

According to this official information, Venezuelan airline Conviasa offers you the opportunity to connect to Nicaragua by flight with a stopover in Havana. This route allows you to travel from Caracas to Managua with a stopover in Cuba, which thousands of Cubans take advantage of every day.

Also take advantage of the competitive prices and flight flexibility offered by Conviasa with stopovers, allowing you to tailor your itinerary to your needs. Today’s flight details. Origin: Caracas, Venezuela Stopover: Havana, Cuba. Destination: Managua, Nicaragua

This March 30, departure from Caracas, stopover in Havana and arrival in Managua. Return from Managua, stopover in Havana and arrival in Caracas.

Flights from Cuba to Nicaragua on March 30 and 31

Aruba Airlines, another airline based in the Venezuelan capital, added flight options from Cuba to Nicaragua in March. The company offers various options so that you can choose the flight that suits your needs.

Flights from Havana to Managua. Sunday, March 31: Direct connection. There are flights from Havana, Cuba to Nicaragua on Monday. Additionally, there are connections from Holguin with a stopover in Aruba on Fridays.

Conviasa and Aruba Airlines offer direct flights from Cuba to Managua, but if you’re looking for flexibility or cheaper prices, there are other options, such as flights with stops in the region. We always recommend comparing prices, schedules and stopovers before booking your flight to Managua.