Find the tech and toys you need for March 2024

Here we are already in March 2024 and once again, I present to you the best technology and toys available in the market at the moment. Over the past month, we’ve spent a lot of time testing the products listed below, and if they’re on our list, it’s because they’ve earned our recommendation, respectively. Each entry will also include a link to the corresponding product page, although none of these links are sponsored; These are just the cool products that we recommend you check out for yourself.

**JSAUX OmniCase 2 Pro Docking Station**

JSAUX will make many appearances in this tech and toy catalog. In our Black Friday 2023 article on tech and toys, we introduced the Logie Dock, which we really liked. However, if the high price of this product has put you off, the JSAUX OmniCase 2 Pro Docking Station may be more of what you’re looking for. This more compact solution is capable of providing video output to three separate displays, and unlike the Logi Dock, the OmniCase 2 includes an Ethernet port. It’s a conspicuous omission on other laptop docks, so it’s great to see it here. The only omission is the lack of a built-in speaker like the Logie Dock, however, given that the OmniCase 2 Pro is a quarter of the asking price, I’d say that’s a forgivable omission. Although it doesn’t come with a power adapter, this dock is capable of keeping even a large laptop powered while plugged in and in use. This is due to one of its USB-C ports which is capable of delivering 100W of power. The OmniCase 2 Pro is also compatible with the Steam Deck. The JSAUX OmniCase 2 Pro Docking Station was provided to Fandomwire by JSAUX.

**JSAUX M.2 SSD Docking Station with 1TB SSD**

This design is really nice. While the OmniCase 2 Pro is capable of acting as a docking station for the Steam Deck, if you’re looking for a more dedicated device for this task, you should take a look at the JSAUX M.2 SSD Docking Station. Bringing a sleek, futuristic touch to any desktop gaming setup, it’s undoubtedly one of the coolest pieces of tech and toys we’ve tested this month. The version we received came with a 1TB M.2 SSD pre-installed, however, there is also an option where you can buy a 2TB M.2 SSD pre-installed model or a model without M SSD. 2 If you choose to add your own. It’s compatible with different types of M.2 SSDs of different sizes, and can be used to store Steam game downloads that can then be transferred to and from your Steam Deck when you want to access them. This is a really clever way to increase the storage capacity of your Steam Deck’s game library. The JSAUX M.2 SSD Docking Station was provided to Fandomwire by JSAUX.

**JSAUX HDMI 2.0 4K@60Hz Switch**

Such a practical device! The last product from JSAUX that we tested this month was the JSAUX HDMI 2.0 4K@60Hz Switch. This device is very useful for simplifying otherwise frustrating video output situations, like the one I encountered. You see, I have my 75 inch LG TV mounted on my living room wall. It’s mounted on a stand that doesn’t extend much from the wall, and because of the TV’s size, accessing the HDMI ports on the back is quite difficult. Then there is also the issue of cable management. Since my TV is mounted above my fireplace, the last thing you want to see are unsightly wires falling out the back, so I used a plastic grommet, painted the same color as my wall, to hide my HDMI cable. The problem is apparently connecting multiple devices to my TV with the one HDMI cable I hid. Enter the JSAUX 4K@60Hz HDMI 2.0 Switch. This handy device allows me to easily switch between my PS5 and PS4 inputs with the push of a button. The JSAUX HDMI 2.0 4K@60Hz Switch was provided to Fandomwire by JSAUX.

**JBL Quantum TWS Wireless Earbuds**

The JBL Quantum TWS Gaming Earbuds deserve a spot on this month’s best tech and toys list because if you’re looking for well-designed gaming earbuds that offer great sound quality and good noise cancellation, they’re an exceptional choice. These headphones are compatible with PC, Nintendo Switch and PS5, however, they can also be used with any mobile device capable of connecting via Bluetooth to listen to music or podcasts on the go. Their design is aesthetically pleasing and the earbuds stay comfortably in the compact charging case they come with. They are quite comfortable in the ears and are able to provide a respectable 16 hours of battery life. If you don’t want to opt for a Bluetooth connection, you can connect them via the included 2.4GHz wireless USB dongle that further reduces latency, which is very important when gaming. JBL Quantum TWS Gaming Earbuds were provided to Fandomwire by Ranieri.

**JBL Quantum 910 Wireless Headphones**

Another JBL product joins our recommended tech and toys list for this month in the form of the JBL Quantum 910 Wireless Headphones. Like the JBL headphones mentioned above, these headphones continue the sleek design philosophy of other JBL products, sporting a black color scheme. Design, cool customizable RGB lights and a headband that looks very premium. The headset also has a series of touch controls located outside the left earcup. From here, you can turn active noise reduction on and off, adjust the volume to your preference, and mute your mic. Like the JBL headphones above, the headset is compatible with PC, Nintendo Switch and PS5, and can also be used with any mobile device via Bluetooth connection to listen to music or podcasts. They’re also essentially plug and play with your console as long as you use the included USB dongle, which also offers a pretty impressive range of up to 12 meters without disconnection. Apart from sounding great, these headphones will last you a long time, offering around 39 hours of battery life on a single charge. JBL Quantum 910 wireless headphones were provided to Fandomwire by Ranieri.

**Asus Zenfone 10**

The last product on this month’s list of tech and toys is cool. The Asus Zenfone 10, released last year, carries many of the best design features of its predecessor. Despite being a more compact device than many current smartphones, it still packs a 4,300mAh battery that can last around two days of heavy use on a single charge. This is quite impressive considering the small size of the device. It also has a headphone jack and impressive water and dust resistance with an IP68 rating. Normally you can’t have one of these features with the other, but Asus has succeeded here. The phone also supports wireless charging and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with 8GB of RAM, which means apps launch quickly and games run smoothly. To complete the list of impressive features, it has a stunning AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 50MP rear main camera. The primary sensor is accompanied by a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens on the back and a 32MP front selfie camera. The Asus Zenfone 10 was provided to Fandomwire by Spreckley PR. I can’t wait to check out the Zenfone 11 reveal event later this month.

And that’s our tech and toys list for March, it was a short list this month, but all the products featured were really awesome. Do you plan to test any of the products on the list? Tell us in…