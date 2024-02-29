Find out why Blood Gulch is the best multiplayer map in Halo ever! You’ll never guess what makes it so addictive…

Blood Gulch is undoubtedly one of the best multiplayer maps in Halo history, and overall, there’s no debate.

The Halo franchise has spawned some iconic gaming memories with its multiplayer, many of which are memorable because they were experienced on a variety of playing fields. Of all the maps in Halo, past and present, none is as iconic as Blood Gulch from Halo: Combat Evolved and Halo 2.

For those who haven’t yet experienced Halo’s OG multiplayer, first, you can play it all through Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which is currently on Xbox Game Pass. Second, Blood Gulch was a simple map set in a large canyon, with a red base and a blue base full of weapons and vehicles. It featured various game modes, such as Capture the Flag, Big Team Battle, and Oddball, and was etched in the minds of almost every Halo fan for its simplicity and visuals.

The map was recently discussed on Reddit, via a post by bapplebo, who praised it for being the best map in the series, but also said: “One of the greatest multiplayer maps ever.” »

Fans have shared their own experiences with the card, furthering its title as one of the best cards in gaming history.

“Some of my favorite memories – sniping the Ghost Drivers, destroying an entire Warthog with a tank as it was returning to their base with the flag. Nice, easy times. »

“I remember when my dad wanted me to teach him how to play halo. He didn’t play video games but was always willing to support my interests. I started Blood Gulch and he just loved shooting random things in Scorpion. »

“I was playing the Halo demo on PC because it was free, had online matchmaking and just this map. There were also clans, spending hundreds of hours playing this map with strangers. »

No matter how hard it tries, there will never be another Halo map like Blood Gulch, it’s so iconic at this point.