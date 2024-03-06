Find out why Arthur Morgan is the best hero in video game history!

In recent years, we have been blessed with some truly amazing video games, perhaps too many to name. However, one game that will likely top many lists is Red Dead Redemption 2.

Released in 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, followed by PC the following year, Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2 is truly one of the best games of all time. This notion is supported by the fact that Red Dead Redemption 2 received a “must play” accolade on Metacritic with an impressive score of 97.

Take a look at the Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer below!

Despite being a digital sequel, Red Dead Redemption 2 is actually a prequel to the critically acclaimed 2010 game for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. The original Red Dead Redemption told the story of John Marston, a former member of the Dutch van der Linde gang, who is now on trial. To lead a more honest life with his family. However, given that this is a Rockstar Games title, living an honest life can never last long for its characters, no matter how lovable Mr. Marston is.

While Red Dead Redemption 2 tells the story of the final days of Dutch van der Linde’s gang, the story centers on Arthur Morgan, a leading member of the group and Dutch’s second in command. In addition to offering a larger and denser world than its predecessor, Red Dead Redemption 2 offers more dynamic choices, and depending on the decisions you make, this will definitely influence your story and the NPCs’ reactions to you.

Whether you choose to be good or bad Arthur is up to you. For my part, my Arthur was a good man who sometimes had to do bad things. I loved my Arthur story so much that I don’t think I’d start a new game to preserve the memory of his story in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Fans on Reddit share their love for Arthur Morgan, calling him one of gaming’s greatest heroes (or antagonists, depending on the choices you make). “Where do you rank Arthur Morgan among video game heroes? For me, it’s in the top five,” said the wandering brother.

“In this kind of game, I haven’t played much but the best game I have played so far. I can dive into an epic western and be completely immersed,” replied Charlimike, explaining the impact Arthur and the Red Dead Redemption 2 had on him. “The only thing that makes me sad about this experience is that I may never play something like this again. »

“My top five are: Arthur Morgan (RDR2), BJ Blazkowicz (Wolfenstein), Booker DeWitt (Bioshock Infinite), Michael DeSanta (GTA V) and Joel Miller (The Last of Us),” certain_and4402 replied. “Arthur Morgan is number one for me, I wish I could see more of him,” said Ok_Anything7508. “Arthur, Geralt (The Witcher) and Nathan Drake (Uncharted) are my top three,” said Solarnova Phoenix.

Other notable mentions include Kiryu Kazuma (Yakuza/Like a Dragon), Ezio Auditore (Assassin’s Creed), Kratos (God of War), Master Chief (Halo) and Commander Shepard (Mass Effect).

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now and is backwards compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.