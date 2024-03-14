Find Minecraft: Marketplace Pass

Minecraft now presents Marketplace PassA monthly subscription offering unlimited access to more than 150 packs Content on market, with monthly updates. This subscription costs €3.99 per month And you find different Adventure WorldNo Survival CardsNo MashupsNo SkinsNo Texture pack And Another DLCEverything is created by the creators of the Minecraft community.

Benefits of Marketplace Pass

Access to more than 150 pieces of content from the Minecraft Marketplace.

Regularly updated content which adds variety to your gameplay and experiences in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

Some of the community's favorite worlds, skin packs, textures and mash-up packs are at your disposal.

Each month, a new set of time-limited character creation items that you can keep even after your Marketplace Pass subscription expires.

Access your subscription content through your Microsoft account and Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on all supported devices

In comparison to Realms Pluswhich offers a personal server to play with friends Marketplace Pass Focuses on the single-player experience, offering a wealth of content to explore alone.

For new subscribers, a 30 day free trial is available, inviting players to search for Marketplace Passes Without engagement. It’s an invitation to discover lots of new stuff on a limited budget.

Marketplace Pass requires Minecraft: Bedrock Edition and a Microsoft account. Not available on Amazon Kindle Fire Or Minecraft Java Edition.

Marketplace Pass trailer

Marketplace Pass launch trailer