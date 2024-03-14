Find Minecraft: Marketplace Pass

Games

Minecraft: Marketplace Pass

Minecraft now presents Marketplace PassA monthly subscription offering unlimited access to more than 150 packs Content on market, with monthly updates. This subscription costs €3.99 per month And you find different Adventure WorldNo Survival CardsNo MashupsNo SkinsNo Texture pack And Another DLCEverything is created by the creators of the Minecraft community.

Benefits of Marketplace Pass

  • Access to more than 150 pieces of content €3.99 per month from the Minecraft Marketplace.
  • Regularly updated content Which adds variety to your gameplay and experiences in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition
  • Some of the community’s favorite worlds, skin packs, textures and mash-up packs are at your disposal.
  • Each month, a new set of time-limited character creation items that you can keep even after your Marketplace Pass subscription expires.
  • Access your subscription content through your Microsoft account and Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on all supported devices

In comparison to Realms Pluswhich offers a personal server to play with friends Marketplace Pass Focuses on the single-player experience, offering a wealth of content to explore alone.

For new subscribers, a 30 day free trial is available, inviting players to search for Marketplace Passes Without engagement. It’s an invitation to discover lots of new stuff on a limited budget.

Marketplace Pass requires Minecraft: Bedrock Edition and a Microsoft account. Not available on Amazon Kindle Fire Or Minecraft Java Edition.

Marketplace Pass trailer

Marketplace Pass launch trailer

