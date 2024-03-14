Find Minecraft: Marketplace Pass
Minecraft now presents Marketplace PassA monthly subscription offering unlimited access to more than 150 packs Content on market, with monthly updates. This subscription costs €3.99 per month And you find different Adventure WorldNo Survival CardsNo MashupsNo SkinsNo Texture pack And Another DLCEverything is created by the creators of the Minecraft community.
Benefits of Marketplace Pass
- Access to more than 150 pieces of content €3.99 per month from the Minecraft Marketplace.
- Regularly updated content Which adds variety to your gameplay and experiences in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition
- Some of the community’s favorite worlds, skin packs, textures and mash-up packs are at your disposal.
- Each month, a new set of time-limited character creation items that you can keep even after your Marketplace Pass subscription expires.
- Access your subscription content through your Microsoft account and Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on all supported devices
In comparison to Realms Pluswhich offers a personal server to play with friends Marketplace Pass Focuses on the single-player experience, offering a wealth of content to explore alone.
For new subscribers, a 30 day free trial is available, inviting players to search for Marketplace Passes Without engagement. It’s an invitation to discover lots of new stuff on a limited budget.
Marketplace Pass requires Minecraft: Bedrock Edition and a Microsoft account. Not available on Amazon Kindle Fire Or Minecraft Java Edition.