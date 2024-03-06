Find GTA 6 screenshots that will make you want to play right away!

There are many reasons why Grand Theft Auto is so beloved, but it’s not always easy to explain to those who don’t play the games. Luckily, GTA VI gave us a screenshot that perfectly explains what makes this series one of the best. Share it widely.

Without a shadow of a doubt, the GTA VI trailer has many iconic moments that exemplify the supremacy of the Rockstar Games series. However, one photo in particular went viral to show GTA’s strange, hilarious and wild behavior.

“I don’t know why, but the alligator wandering around the store is my favorite part of the trailer to watch over and over again (along with the alligator trainer by the pool),” shared a fan who clearly saw the Rockstar Games trailer. The internet has been doing the loop ever since its premature release.

Thing is, this crocodile has a huge fan base, and we haven’t even seen the second trailer yet! Maybe that’s because it proves that these games offer more than just violence and drugs, as one Redditor pointed out. “I like this part (of the trailer) because it reminds you that GTA is not only about crime, guns and money, but also about strange tasks and encounters,” said Embarrassed_Horse_71.

Let’s all join in and watch GTA VI for the 100th time.

We really hope this alligator shows up as we go about our “business” just like many other fans.

“Imagine robbing a store in a game and you try to escape, a giant crocodile blocks the exit,” another player posted, and we love the idea. Less if it hurts us, but that’s a risk we’re willing to take for the chance to see this legendary crocodile relaxing in the store.

Hopefully we won’t have to wait long to see another trailer, especially now that a job post from Rockstar has been released that teases a GTA VI release date.

Waiting for the next official trailer – we need more information. Stat.