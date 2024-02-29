Finally in 60fps, the ultimate fans dream!

Yo gamers, it’s Dylan, your favorite pop culture and gaming enthusiast editor! Today, we are going to talk about a game that made history: Red Dead Redemption 2.

Released in 2018 by Rockstar Games on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Red Dead Redemption 2 is the critically acclaimed sequel to the 2010 game starring John Martson. In fact, Red Dead Redemption 2 is a prequel to the 2010 release, chronicling the early years of the Dutch van der Linde gang with players taking on the role of Arthur Morgan.

The game has a huge map filled with activities like bounty hunting, fishing, tracking down legendary animals to craft luxury items, mini-games and much more. Of course, it’s also packed with immersive stories that will keep you enthralled throughout the expedition. Even nearly six years after its initial release, Red Dead Redemption 2 is a visual treat.

Unfortunately, at least on consoles, Red Dead Redemption 2 is limited to 30 frames per second even on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Fans have been calling for a 60fps update since the latest console launched in November 2020, but so far Rockstar Games has ignored these requests. It wouldn’t be surprising if Rockstar Games waited for the release on current consoles instead of offering a free update to existing Red Dead Redemption 2 owners.

With this in mind, fans on Reddit have been debating which video games they wish would benefit from the improvement to 60fps, and among them, Red Dead Redemption 2 is frequently mentioned. Some are willing to do anything for the next-gen RDR2 update.

Unfortunately, unless Rockstar Games is impossibly generous, I don’t expect a free 60fps update for Red Dead Redemption 2. As I mentioned earlier, this will likely come at a financial cost, but I hope I’m wrong.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. So, take charge and go on an adventure in the Wild West!