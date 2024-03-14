“Finally, I found the real recipe, it’s the best I’ve ever tried”

Are you looking for a real traditional recipe for chowder? Search no more! Discover the well-kept secret, authentic recipe that will take you to the heart of Algerian flavor.

at the heart of Algerian cuisinethere Soup reigns supreme with its rich flavors, perfect balance Spices, and this unique taste that takes you straight to the lively streets of Algeria. This traditional soup holds a special place in Ramadan fur table, Quick relief from the first bite. This discovery is a real revelation: not only that Authentic Chowder Recipe, But what’s more, she really is Easy to prepare. Everyone can succeed, but above all, everyone will enjoy it!

Traditional Chorba Ingredients: Recipe for 6 people

Each Maghreb country brings its own personal touch to the chowder. If the Moroccan version can be sparse with vegetables, Algerians and Tunisians celebrate them in abundance: each recipe bears the imprint of its land. So what are the ingredients Real Algerian soup ?

250 grams of lamb meat on the bone;

2 onions;

3 tomatoes;

1 bunch of coriander;

A few sprigs of flat-leaf parsley

Celery 2 stalks (branches and leaves);

2 carrots;

1 bowl of peas;

1 bowl of angel hair;

2 tablespoons of tomato paste;

1/4 tsp clarified butter (smen);

salt and black pepper;

1 teaspoon of turmeric;

saffron;

1/2 teaspoon paprika;

1 teaspoon of powdered ginger;

1 tsp Ras al Hanout;

1 meat stock cube;

Oil.

Dry mint powder.

Steps to Prepare Traditional Chorba: Simple Recipe

At first glance, soup requires a lot of ingredients and the list seems daunting, but make no mistake: its preparation is really simple and within everyone’s reach. Here’s how to do it:

Cut the meat into small pieces and brown it in a pot with a little oil. Mix the onion, tomatoes, parsley, coriander and celery, add everything to the meat and let it brown. Add small diced carrots and spices while stirring. Add stock cube, tomato paste and then peas after splashing 75 cl of water. Leave to cook for 20 minutes. 10 minutes before the end of cooking, add the butter (sman), a little chopped flat-leaf parsley and angel hair while stirring. About 5 minutes before closing, add dry mint powder.

The secret Chowder lies in its slow cooking, which allows the flavors to blend well. This smell of vegetables, meat and spices is hard to resist with this note of mint at the end… Irresistible! By following this recipe, you are guaranteed to make your chowder a success and delight your loved ones. And if you want to read the opinions of people who have tested the recipe, Click here. Good taste!