Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Who Is This Mysterious Character That Wasn’t In The Original FF7 Game?

After nearly four years of waiting, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is finally available, and that’s good because the community has been collecting a whole bunch of questions for months in hopes of getting some answers through this second episode. However, Rebirth chose to bring up many others, hinting at unexpected elements. The biggest surprise is the revelation of a new character that we will tell you about in this article. As you might expect, the following lines contain spoilers: If you haven’t made it past Chapter 4, stop there!

To understand Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, you shouldn’t limit yourself to the remake

A few months ago, in October, we had an idea about the universe Final Fantasy VII. At the time, this seventh faced a multitude of projects revolving around, We were under the impression that Final Fantasy VII reproduced the same pattern as Kingdom Hearts.. Since its launch, this other flagship license from Square Enix’s portfolio has been trending To direct players to multiple supports, while feeding his lore more or less through each new opusWhether it comes from the main branch or is considered a type of spin-off.

A concrete example we consider to weigh this comparison, That free-to-play mobile game was to see many elements scattered about Sephiroth’s character Final Fantasy VII: Ever CrisisA title that, among other things, looks into the past of this great protagonist who became the main antagonist of the main game through the chapters. The first soldier. In the crowd, we see him in a new light, not the one Shinra has imposed on him, and longing for a quiet life, witnessing the lies told by Professor Hojo about his true identity. Specifically, we learn that a Shinra scientist presented him with a photo of his biological mother… naming her Genova.

In short, this is just an example and, as we suspect, Mobile gaming Never an emergency Don’t stop at Sephiroth’s character alone As we discover a trio of new heroes envisioned for the famous chapter The First Soldier. This is how we meet Glenn Lodbroke, Matt Winsord and Lucia Lynn (sneak peek at Battle Royale) The first soldier, was arrested in January 2023). At this time, the events of about fifteen years ago Final Fantasy VIIAll three of them represent the future of Shinra’s military forces as members of the military. But that’s before Professor Hojo arrives to add his two cents with his reformed troops. With these new experiments, the trio are then designated another, SOLDIER Class P0, and continue their mission on the Rhadore Archipelago. Now let’s put this information aside.

With the release of Rebirth comes the key to one of Final Fantasy VII’s great mysteries

Since its inception Compilation of Final Fantasy VIIEvery medium, physical or digital, has been transformed into an element allowing the solidification of the game universe. One of the choices made by the teams, especially by screenwriter Kazushige Nojima, is the books.. Currently, there are few such On the way to smile (Which returns through several chapters on the lives led by the characters Final Fantasy VII Between the end of the game and the animated film Advent children), Final Fantasy VII The Kids Are Alright: A Turk’s Side Story (In which we follow Evan Townshend’s investigation into Shinra,… in the company of Kiri Kenan and Leslie Kyle, two characters FF7 remakeand desperately searching for Genoa on a mysterious character) or so Final Fantasy VII Remake – Traces of Two Pasts (A two-part book that goes into more detail about Tifa and Aerith’s younger years).

Recently, we noticed that another small literary work appears in the World Preview book that accompanies the launch. Final Fantasy VII Rebirthto know” 2,000 Gil is on the road to becoming a hero ». As the translation suggests, over about twenty pages, we follow Claude (age 14) on his journey to Midgar as he chooses to become like Sephiroth, a powerful warrior warrior. Apart from that, it is also an opportunity to discuss some things surrounding the main hero Final Fantasy VIIEspecially their family relationships. If we know the tragic fate of Claudia, who was killed during the murderous madness unleashed by Sephiroth in Nibelheim, we have long overlooked many things about Claude’s father. He does not appear on screen once, except when Claude’s mother reminds her son (and the players) that he has not been declared dead. Just disappeared for several years.

February 22nd is now the release day for the FFVII Rebirth World Preview booklet in Japan, featuring “Two Thousand Gil to Be a Hero”, a short story by Kazushige Nojima about 14-year-old Meghan’s journey to Midgar. In this thread, we will translate the story page by page! pic.twitter.com/8pQ27zHsq5 — Shinra Archeology Department (@ShinraArch) February 21, 2024

So, thanks for this recently published news, We learn lots of funny little details, like the fact that he was a cheerful and constantly optimistic man. According to Claude’s mother, Meghan’s father spent his time saying ” As long as you have 2000 gil in your wallet, you can go anywhere and overcome almost any challenge. ” It is by going through his father’s wallet that Claude finds the money he needs for his trip.. You start to understand it slowly, but we were not talking about its lore Final Fantasy VII Without reason, or without any ulterior motives. events of The first soldier And additional information on its characters, Claude’s father, and the hero’s journey to Midgar… And if Final Fantasy VII Rebirth After years of speculation, what was the structure that brought it all together?

Reuniting with a whole new lore in FF7 Rebirth, this character’s identity may no longer be in doubt

Be careful, if you haven’t passed Chapter 4 yet, the following paragraphs may reveal to you a new element of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Last September, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth returns with a new trailer, a few weeks after announcing its release date during the Summer Game Fest evening. In this unreleased extract, we get a significant glimpse of the hooded character present during the inauguration parade of Shinra’s new president, Rufus Shinra.. At that point, it was enough for community members to begin a massive search for answers, multiplying theories on the identity of this mysterious stranger. Among the characters of, considering everything mentioned earlier The first soldierExpanding the knowledge of Final Fantasy VII And the desire to create a new setting for these remake projects that brings it all together, more or less coherently, Spoilerdisplayhide The presence of this mysterious character is not surprising and many people were right when citing Glenn’s character!

Without mentioning the role he could play Final Fantasy VII RebirthIt mainly emphasizes his presence and the fact that his involvement in the remake is perhaps a sign that he is a more important character than we thought, in addition to answering one of the biggest questions fans have: Spoilerdisplayhide Who is actually Megh’s father ? And, at this point, the clues pointing in this direction are all too clearly converging to be false leads. Spoilerdisplayhide For several months, the players of Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis It will be clearly noted that Glenn’s character is characterized by his suffering side… and his incredible optimism.

What is even more troubling, Spoilerdisplayhide Notably, Glenn’s character makes many references to money . in chapters The first soldier NoNever an emergencyIt is mentioned Spoilerdisplayhide that he owes Matt money, and more precisely the sum of 4000 gil, the fault of his penchant for gambling, a means he finds to pay off his medical debts to his grandmother . There is a link Spoilerdisplayhide Claude finds and owes Glenn ? it is Spoilerdisplayhide The money he received from the rest of his father’s belongings – believed to be Glenn – was partly to pay Matt ? For now, these are just theories that connect the two characters. Difficult to install Spoilerdisplayhide Relationship on this premise but the elements transmitted by Nojima are really disturbing . Especially since the previously mentioned financial wink is also included in the framework Final Fantasy VII Rebirth !

During Chapter 3, Crossing the Caves of Mithril, Cloud teases Barrett by mentioning the sum of 2000 gil…, a trick that would be picked up by Barrett a few scenes later. That being said, it is hard to imagine that this mention, slipped by the teams responsible for the project, is a pure coincidence. For the moment, we do not yet know all the intentions of the developers for the last part of this remake and the place they will give it. Spoilerdisplayhide For Glenn’s character . There is no doubt that in order to have avenues for reflection between now and then, we have to take a keen interest in it. Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis.