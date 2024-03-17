Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: What can we expect for the last opus of the FF7 remake trilogy?

For just over two weeks, players around the world have been able to immerse themselves in the extraordinary adventure of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Four years after the remake episode, FF7 Rebirth leaves its comfort zone and offers an improved formula, between semi-open world and scripted parts, which caused a sensation. Now, eyes are fixed on the conclusion, the famous third creation for which we eagerly await to find a subtitle. In the meantime, we can already think about what this final opus of the remake project can store for us.

Highwind, the open door to a truly open world

With the release of Final Fantasy VII RebirthA trilogy follows gradual evolution. While we are introduced to the universe, the issues of this trilogy and above all, the city of Midgar in the episode Remake, reincarnation, that, introduces us to the world and the different biomes that we can visit across the planet Gaia. Thanks to this openness, Sutra was able to take a step forward and migrate to a semi-open world structure. therefore, We can expect an even more open formula in the third and final opus, especially since our group has to swap Cid’s Tiny Bronco for Shinra’s Highwind. For developers, this is a new challenge, especially because Naoki Hamaguchi, the lead director of reincarnationWanted to make sure the map was as explorable as we were in the 1997 episode.

The work already done in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in regards to the universe should remove a thorn in the side of the developers. As Hamaguchi declared, A large part of the design of the third opus has already been prepared. Tetsuya Nomura, Creative Director Final Fantasy VII RebirthIt also declared Development of this final chapter began in June 2022. This could also signal the release of “Part 3”, which shortens the launch window by a few months and possibly even gives us hope for commercialization in 2027. Well, that’s another topic! Compared to, to return to the path of reviewing research methods reincarnationHamaguchi wants ” Fully address the question of what we can expect from our experience with Highwind to explore the world ” It must be recognized that perspective Flying over the regions of Gaia to get from one point to another will be one of the main arguments of the sequel reincarnation. It may well be that in a few years, we’ll have the open world we’ve been hoping for a license The final fantasy.

One of the most incredible actors in the Final Fantasy universe and perhaps even more so in the FF7 Rebirth sequel.

While talking around Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, this was a point that raised eyebrows among fans: only Red XIII (Nanki, her real name) and Cait Sith would be part of the new playable characters in this opus. Apparently, there’s also Yuffie who joins the gang but, given that she represented the main heroine of the DLC intermissionThis is not counted in new characters reincarnation. What about Sid Highwind and Vincent Valentine then, but that’s easily understood. Once again, the combat system proposed by the trilogy Remake An extra layer has to go up, and we need (at least) two extra characters for that and some control.. However, as we have seen together reincarnationIt’s not just the original 1997 team that’s playable: Zach Fair was also entitled to his controllable sequences.

From a story point of view, the sequel to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth If released in 2027, no less than thirty years, paying tribute to us can truly offer the ultimate adventure. Final Fantasy VII, in the various and varied forms that we know. Given the conclusion of Final Fantasy VII RebirthThe third part actually holds all the keys Expand on the original plot and revolutionize it to your liking by drawing from a cast of characters that are now integral. Final Fantasy 7. Many players will say that, no characters Final Fantasy VII This is the focal point of the adventure. therefore, Find or find familiar faces – Angel, Genesis, Weiss, Nero, Elf, Evan (Rufus’ half-brother) and many more, for example – is one of the possible perspectives For the third part of the project Final Fantasy VII Remake.

At the same time, we know and we don’t know where Rebirth after FF7 takes us, and that’s beautiful.

Of course, which department will succeed Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Keep in mind that he still has The material from CDs n°2 and 3 from 1997 will be (re)adapted to complete this remake project.. Undoubtedly, we should expect the group to start crossing towards the Ice Cube Village and the Great Glacier – hence, a new biome to explore accordingly. reincarnation -, climbs to the summit of the North Crater to attend the reunion, passing Junon, Korel, Fort Condor, Nibelheim, Cosmo Canyon before returning to Midgar, apparently through Middel. Because, yes, as we can see reincarnationA few minor adjustments have been made to streamline the narrative and better distribute the various adventures between the different sections.. We note that, among other things, Fussy City (Rocket Town, in the original version) was voluntarily set aside. reincarnation To favor the green and alternate region (in the original game) of Gongaga, Zack’s character’s original stronghold. And then there is everything Wutai portion which was set aside for further treatment – There really is a lot to say! – In the third part.

therefore, We should surely expect a similar strategy in the third part, more or less returned to the original experience in a way to flesh out certain areas more specifically. We noted with this Remake : Creative Business Unit 1 has made a specialty of extrapolation, as evidenced by the dozens and dozens of hours he spent in Midgar in the opus released in 2020. With that in mind, So we can imagine exploring a town of Middel and other routes in more detail.. For the moment, the course of events is still a well-kept secret from the developers, but we can expect some changes. Similarly, due to an unreleased scene of Final Fantasy VII RebirthWe can already ask ourselves a question: Spoilerdisplayhide Do we still have to deal with weapons in this last part? Knowing the pacifism with which any of them protected Tifa in the River of Life and the role they have to play in the fate of the planet, we might wonder. . And then, there’s the icing on the cake, obviously Spoilerdisplayhide This story about these worlds (various timelines, in short) that flows through the river of life and that is full of narrative promise and that expands tenfold the realm of possibilities on what the latter might contain. reincarnation .

A more developed lore associated with Final Fantasy VII Remake

We have already pointed this out through numerous papers that we wrote to accompany the publication Final Fantasy 7 RebirthBut Borrowing from the legend that developed around this episode is the Legion in this second part. There are also references to other games that are embedded in different scenes, such as the blue ice that Elena holds as she flies over the Coral Desert: Square’s homage to Enix’s other great license, dear to Tetsuya Nomura’s heart, Kingdom Hearts. Also, speaking of Tetsuya Nomura, We can infer that all that was built around Final Fantasy 7 The third part was and will be (definitely more) important. It was the Japanese creative who himself highlighted the idea and mentioned that the ending would actually be connected to the animated film. Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children. Thus, between literary elements (novels and short stories, such as the recently published one about Cloud), filmic and video games, So we have to be up to date to face the future reincarnation under the best possible conditions.

By this last stone of the “Final Fantasy VII, Remake Version” building, So we should expect some sort of interconnection linking all projects to some extent, either superficially (slipping in slight references) or by including much less trivial details. Recently, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth proved very clearly by junction with Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis and chapters of The first soldier. Without necessarily going into details, specifically to avoid spoiling your quest, the sequel to the mobile game has taken a completely different turn since its release. FF7 remake And largely worthy of our attention. It is not for nothing that the teams decided to separate the Wutai part of the game, and we better understand why.. More when we are done Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth ! Generally speaking, we should really expect a battle between the forces of Shinra and Wutai, which is made up in part of an offshoot of the Avalanche faction, and is probably what Sephiroth was thinking of creating in the first place. There is no doubt that between these new events, the adventures that will make us once again survey the four corners of the earth and the surprising twists and endless possibilities suggested by the end. reincarnationThere will definitely be reason to wait for the true conclusion of the remake FF7.