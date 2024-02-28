FINAL FANTASY 7 REBIRTH: This sequel is so generous that it offers you... FF7 Remake Intergrade and PS5 DLC for the same price!

On an extraordinary date, an extraordinary release! Final Fantasy VII Rebirth arrives on PS5 tomorrow, February 29, and is set to take players on the adventure they’ve been dreaming of in the company of Cloud and the rest of the team. For those who haven’t touched the remake episode yet, Square Enix has got the perfect offer to make you fall in love with Rebirth, even if you’ve never touched the project!

A special edition for Rebirth that contains two full games and one DLC for the original price!

Soon, the last hours that separate us Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Can be counted on ten fingers. No doubt, some have already taken the lead by launching Game pre-download : A rather practical method as the title is quite large and requires around 150 GB of storage space. That being said, there is A dematerialized edition that can take up even more space on your PS5 console, especially since it contains no less than three different experiences… for the same price!

If you are used to buying your games from PlayStation Store and have recently pre-ordered Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, you may have noticed a somewhat special edition, which is displayed at the same amount. To expand its audience, Square Enix thought of everything and came up with the idea of ​​bringing it all together and marketing a double pack Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (i.e. the PS5 version of the remake, complete with DLC intermission where we play Euphy) And Final Fantasy VII RebirthAll for €79.99. Of course, you won’t be up to date with the release, but thanks to such a pack you have the opportunity to dive into hundreds of hours of content.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth game on PS5 for low price on Amazon

FF7 Remake and Rebirth, two ventures that are worth the investment

For those accustomed to dematerialization who may have missed the renewal of this seventh part of the saga The final fantasy, It’s a great deal because, as we said, the quality/price ratio is absolutely phenomenalEspecially since Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Already it is righteous in itself! We mentioned it in our test but Final Fantasy VII Rebirth About 80 hours kept us busy during our first game, knowing that we have only completed two of the six regions. In short, the venture itself is very remarkable and it was for this reason that it was awarded A score of 19/20.

That being said, even if the adventure reincarnation Understandable as a neophyte, we still advise you to start with the episode RemakeEspecially since its formula gives a lot more to the exploration of gameplay, the story as well as the understanding of the issues. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Above all, it will make you experience very few drawbacks Final Fantasy VII RemakeErased or reduced for the most part. In any case, Square Enix is ​​giving a great opportunity here to all players who have not dived into 2020 and who want to vibrate with the community that has been waiting for four years.