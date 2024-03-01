Technology

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth follows in the footsteps of FF15: once again, we’re treated to an absolutely insane collaboration… and with Sephiroth with fox ears.

Do you think crazy collaborations between brands and video games are a thing of the past? Well, you are not at the end of your surprises. This is a great one with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Did you know that Sephiroth – Cloud’s arch nemesis in Final Fantasy 7 – has a passion for noodles? Oh yes, yes, we swear, we have one too Video FF7 Rebirth That Proves That… Well, you guessed it, we’re not talking about an official scene but an advertisement. It is the “Donbei” brand, which specializes in instant food in Japan, which is the original! on the spot, We see the beloved Sephiroth use his powers to force Cloud to eat a bowl of noodles.. Reluctant at first, the hero with the rebellious streak will eventually allow himself to be seduced (not that we gave him a choice). Everything was envisioned for the release of the second chapter of FF7 Remake which arrives on PS5 on 02/29.

Sly as a fox

To be honest, these thirty second images are worth the detour, especially for viewing One of the most iconic villains in video game history with fox ears and a tail ! The disguise in question refers to the name of the noodles. This is Fox Udon. Don’t worry, no redheads were harmed during this lunch. This is simply a reference to the orange colored pieces of fried tofu that are present in the dish. We also salute the entire production with lip syncing and dubbing specially created for the occasion.

If you want to know everything: This isn’t the first time that Final Fantasy has professed its love for Donbei noodles… In FF15, the same brand of “Cup Noodles” is integrated directly into the game, along with a dedicated advertising spot. You can eat them, complete quests about them, and one of the characters that accompanies you throughout the adventure, Gladiolus, will tell you about them several times. After all, it’s just another way to finance a video game. We especially miss the cans of Monster Energy Drink, which are present in Death Stranding.

About Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Test

FF7 Reborn: More than just a remake, it’s the best game in the modern Final Fantasy saga!

Game news

“It will have a huge impact on players” Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director tells us about his favorite scene: we often forget it, it will become a must now!

Preview

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: I’ve already played it and here’s why this FF7 will change everything. If you liked the PS5 demo, here’s what you didn’t know yet!

Preview

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH: We played it in preview, it will surpass FF7 remake because of its new features!

