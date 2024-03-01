Game news Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth follows in the footsteps of FF15: once again, we’re treated to an absolutely insane collaboration… and with Sephiroth with fox ears.

Do you think crazy collaborations between brands and video games are a thing of the past? Well, you are not at the end of your surprises. This is a great one with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Did you know that Sephiroth – Cloud’s arch nemesis in Final Fantasy 7 – has a passion for noodles? Oh yes, yes, we swear, we have one too Video FF7 Rebirth That Proves That… Well, you guessed it, we’re not talking about an official scene but an advertisement. It is the “Donbei” brand, which specializes in instant food in Japan, which is the original! on the spot, We see the beloved Sephiroth use his powers to force Cloud to eat a bowl of noodles.. Reluctant at first, the hero with the rebellious streak will eventually allow himself to be seduced (not that we gave him a choice). Everything was envisioned for the release of the second chapter of FF7 Remake which arrives on PS5 on 02/29.

Sly as a fox

To be honest, these thirty second images are worth the detour, especially for viewing One of the most iconic villains in video game history with fox ears and a tail ! The disguise in question refers to the name of the noodles. This is Fox Udon. Don’t worry, no redheads were harmed during this lunch. This is simply a reference to the orange colored pieces of fried tofu that are present in the dish. We also salute the entire production with lip syncing and dubbing specially created for the occasion.

Sephiroth: Shall I fly you to… Donbei? I can’t believe they actually revived this #FF7R The visuals and Sephiroth’s voice actor did commercials for Donbei Udon. Here are the english subs by me lmao ðŸ¦ŠðŸ¦ŠðŸ¦Š pic.twitter.com/Q415BvKGit — â˜†ã‚ªãƒ¼ãƒ‰ãƒªãƒ¼Audreyâ˜† (@aitaikimochi) February 28, 2024

If you want to know everything: This isn’t the first time that Final Fantasy has professed its love for Donbei noodles… In FF15, the same brand of “Cup Noodles” is integrated directly into the game, along with a dedicated advertising spot. You can eat them, complete quests about them, and one of the characters that accompanies you throughout the adventure, Gladiolus, will tell you about them several times. After all, it’s just another way to finance a video game. We especially miss the cans of Monster Energy Drink, which are present in Death Stranding.