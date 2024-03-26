Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Baldur’s Gate 3 have a lot in common, and you might not even have connected the two games.

Long-running role-playing games, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Baldur’s Gate 3 have attracted many players and continue to attract newcomers. But while the two titles are, priority, nothing out of the ordinary, it turns out that Internet users have found a very real link. And this concerns the bestiary.

Two extraordinary games

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has just been released and many players eager to find the continuity of the first episode, simply titled Remake, have already dived into this new adventure. For those who made the 1997 original, a more open-world debut was expected, and Square-Enix developers didn’t do things halfway. After the first section, which takes place in Kalam Nagar, which serves as both a great tutorial and context for the story, Claude and his companions leave the area to head for lands that stretch as far as the eye can see. Without being strictly open-world, the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth remake breaks the linearity and slightly too remote-controlled side of the episode. We certainly cannot escape from the well-known mechanics of open world games (with additional activities, mini-games and other more or less interesting side quests), but this feeling of freedom is really appreciated, especially since the game, as a whole, is really beautiful ( excluding dark areas and unpleasant colors).

Baldur’s Gate 3, for its part, is a few months later than Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, but it has managed to attract a large community of players thanks to its respect for the work of Dungeons and Dragons, but also its pharaonic content. With its ultra-solid production, both visually and in terms of gameplay, CRPG (Western role-playing game with dedicated mechanics for PC) is a fantastic gateway for those looking to discover this very special genre. For this third episode, Belgian studio Larian really didn’t skimp on resources and took advantage of the excellent feedback from the community that was able to try out the beta test. For months, the developers have been refining this adventure with tactical combat, twists and turns, and online and offline encounters. Baldur’s Gate 3 can be overwhelming at first, but once you’re hooked, it’s hard to escape.

A similar bestiary?

While playing through Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Baldur’s Gate 3, players have seen enemies that look very similar from one game to the next. This is the “Mind Flayer”, commonly known to us as “Mind Flayer”, a monster that we see in many works, starting with Dungeons and Dragons or, more recently, the Stranger Things series, inspired by the famous tabletop. Role playing game.

In most cases, mind flayers live in the depths and resemble very thin humanoids. Also called illithids, they have special powers that can break their opponent’s spirit to better control them. These mind flayers appear in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Baldur’s Gate 3. These are enemies that can be formidable, so be careful when you come across them.