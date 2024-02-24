Technology

Fifty years after Apollo 17, the United States has returned to the moon

The purpose of this program is to bring out that is” Lunar Economy is”, Relying on private companies to stimulate innovation and try to lower the cost of lunar freight.
story – Intuitive Machines Company has become the first private player to land lightly on our satellite.

Mission accomplished. Fifty years after Apollo 17 (in 1972), the Americans put a machine on the moon. The Intuitive Machines company’s Nova-C Odysseus lander landed overnight Thursday into Friday (12:23 p.m. Paris time). It thus became the first private company to achieve such a feat. is” when NASA Launched the CLPS (Commercial Lunar Payload Service) program in 2018, estimated to have a 50% chance of success.s Overall it financed missions, Francis Rocard, head of the Solar System Research Program at the French space agency Cnes, comments. After the failure last January (The Peregrine lander, developed and operated by rival company Astrobotic, suffered a dramatic fuel leak after a successful takeoff, Editor’s Note), we are in the nail. is”

