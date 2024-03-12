Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against Humanitarian Parole

Federal Judge James Tipton in January 2023 dismissed a lawsuit against the humanitarian parole program approved by Joe Biden. Some 20 states appeared as opponents of the legal dispute.

In all cases, their governors raised both hands to radically eliminate the current humanitarian parole program. The official ruling suggests that the states do not have active standing to sue.

For this reason, the program that distributes 30 thousand humanitarian visas per month to Cubans, Nicaraguans, Haitians and Venezuelans remains intact. In any case, the Texas State Attorney’s Office is expected to take the case to the Fifth Circuit of Appeals.

Republicans on the ropes

The current administration of President Joe Biden brings a blow of power to the table and puts Republicans on the ropes. There has been much criticism that the parole program was completed in just one year and two months.

During the above period, more than 350 thousand people of the above four nationalities entered legally and systematically. Any appeal would take months before the executive order could be overturned by Biden, who first faces an election in November.

In other words, humanitarian parole will only cease to exist if Biden does not win the next presidential election. On this topic, many studies show that after this judicial decision, only the arrival of Donald Trump in the White House will cancel the program.

The program was put together in January last year for the four nationalities. Its main objective is to provide these people with a legal and safe way to reach the United States. This avoids dangerous crossings and irregular trafficking of migrants.

To be eligible, applicants must meet several requirements. They must have a sponsor in the United States who is committed to providing financial support during the investment. This sponsor can be a family member, friend, or nonprofit organization.



