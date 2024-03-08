FC Nantes: Possible lineups, injuries and latest news from this Ligue 1 shock
Olympique de Marseille will face FC Nantes this Sunday evening on Matchday 25 of Ligue 1. Find possible line-ups, injured, suspended and current trends.
Olympique de Marseille gained a little more confidence on Thursday evening. The Focaens secured their fourth consecutive success by crushing Villarreal in the Round of 16 of the Europa League (4-0). OM have full possession of their resources and are yet to lose a single match at the Velodrome this season.
FC Nantes has been alternating between good and less good for two months. The Canaries were able to beat FC Lorient or Toulouse FC but also lost against FC Metz (0-2). Overall, we feel a loss of speed in the attack and some wandering in the shocks. The trip promises to be a dangerous one for 14th in Ligue 1.
Find breaking news, transfer rumors and breaking news around Om
Information about OM and his injured
Valentin Rongier, Bilal Nadir, Samuel Gigot, Simon Ngapanduenbu and Michael Murillo are out. All other employees are working normally.
Starting XI: Lopez – Klose, Mbemba, Balerdi, Merlin – Kondogbia, Veretout, Harit – Sir, Ndiaye, Aubameyang
FC Nantes and their injured information
Ignatius Ganago, Bastian Meupio and Kelvin Amien are out of the match. The rest of the team is usually available.
Starting XI: Lafont – Cocco, Castelletto, Pelois, Xez, Cozza – Mollet, Augusto, Chirivella – Mohamed, Simon
Editorial Foreword
OM have the confidence, momentum and support of a crowd to beat FC Nantes who have been restless for weeks. Marseille will complete five passes for us this Sunday evening.
AS from Cannes to the Ni Summit Seri Apasses through there French teamSebastian Frey spoke into the microphone By Alvin De Fazio And during a long interview 90 minutes where he retraces his career, revealing the legends he worked with or faced, from Roberto Baggio to Gianluigi Buffon, without forgetting the legendary Ronaldo, through Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Francesco Totti or Alessandro Del Piero. doing.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel!