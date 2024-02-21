Fabio Lobo accused Carlos Zelaya of coordinating the drug landing

Tegucigalpa, Honduras.-Fabio Lobo, The son of former president Porfirio Lobo Sosa will not only have a testimony that seeks to confirm what the US prosecutor’s office says against the former president. JUAN ORLANDO HERNANDEZBut also points against the vice-president of the National Congress, Carlos Zelaya. In an interview given to Salvadoran media El Faro on August 8, 2022, but which was broadcast in the last few hours, Fabio confirmed that the brother-in-law of the current president of Honduras is connected to drug trafficking. According to the details of the interview, Fabio Lobo connects not only the three presidents of Honduras (Hernandez, Lobo Sosa and Zelaya Rosales) but also the current Vice President of Congress, Carlos Zelaya.

He said it all started in June 2009, when the uprising took place. Five months later, amid a deep political crisis, Pepe Lobo was elected President of the Republic in November. Juan Orlando Hernandez would become president of Congress two months later, in January 2010, when the new legislature began. After joining “Los Cachiros” because of a mine they wanted to detonate in the Colon area, one thing led to another, Fabio explained.

Fabio says that other drug traffickers, including Freddy Najera and Wilkin Montalvan, told him about Carlos Zelaya’s involvement in the use of the El Aguacate airstrip. “Everyone in Catacamas knew what it was used for,” says Lobo.

“Carlos Zelaya was nobody until his brother became president,” says Fabio. It should be noted that the case of Carlos Zelaya was already mentioned in 2017 by drug trafficker Davis Rivera Maradiaga, when he said that in 2010 he discussed with him the use of the landing strip at the military base in Olancho, called El Aguacate, for drugs. Arrived to make the shipment, but they decided not to.

“You could not work there because a lot of work was done in the previous administration (2006-2010) (the landing of the Narco planes) and the runway was identified, because Freddy Najera and the brother of the former president (Mel). Zelaya worked there,” Rivera Maradiaga elaborated in his statement.