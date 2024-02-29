Experience the Mech Madness in Helldivers 2 Gameplay Leak! 🤖🔥

Helldivers 2 leaks are nothing new, but the latest one highlights the use of in-game mechs to help fight for freedom and democracy.

The arrival of Helldivers 2 in early February was a real tidal wave, with the game surging up the Steam rankings while breaking records on PlayStation and knocking out several servers in the process.

The phenomenal success of the title has forced the developers to review the game’s roadmap. Although we don’t know what awaits us in the upcoming updates, numerous leaks point to new plans and enemies. It looks like a surprise update is in the works, based on a Twitter/X interaction between the CEO of Arrowhead Game Studios and a player.

It looks like more content is in the works, including an homage to the first game, which allows players to use mechs to battle Super Earth opponents.

For now, players can only use weapons and strategy to deal with enemies. However, leaked footage shared on the Helldivers subreddit shows a player using the Mech for combat purposes.

In a brief sequence, the player quickly enters and exits the mech while observing the Titan. He returns to the pilot’s seat and rains fire on the enemy, accomplishing his objective and leaving the onlookers stunned by what they just witnessed.

Initial reactions quickly pointed the finger at hackers and modders as the likely cause of this possibility. In response to one player asking how this was possible, another player said: “Probably a cheater in the lobby.” Or, very rarely, a developer has laid it out for them. »

Many other responses expressed similar sentiments, citing the unfortunate fact that fraud has become a growing problem.

Other reactions were enthusiastic about the inclusion of Mechs, with some speculating that many models would be included in future updates. The original post mentioned seeing more than the model shown in the footage.

As mentioned, along with the new strategy found in the files, the original post shares: “From what I’ve seen, it has energy RPGs, meteors that hit like nuclear bombs, a group of Helldivers that you can call for reinforcements (NPCs) and more. is. »

It will take some time before these leaks are proven, but if they are, fighting the Helldivers will definitely become a little easier.