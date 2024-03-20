Experience the excitement with Alpha Protocol after 14 years of waiting!

The famous game Alpha Protocol has been re-released on GOG. Sega halted sales of all versions of Obsidian’s spy RPG in 2018–2019 due to expired music and publishing rights. The GOG version of Alpha Protocol comes with full support for modern controllers, achievements, and cloud saves, among other new features.

