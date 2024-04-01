Expected dates this year

For many private sector retirees availing supplementary pension from the AGIRK-RCO scheme, their pension is usually paid on the first day of the month. However, this date can be postponed, and this has happened six times this year.

While the Family Allowance Fund (CAF) makes its payments on the 5th of the month and the Retirement Insurance on the 9th of the month, the Agirc-Arco scheme remits its supplementary pension to former private sector employees on the 1st of every month. . But for other organizations, these payments may experience delays. “ During the year 2024, your supplementary pension will be paid on the first working day of each month. The actual date of transfer to your account depends on your bank. The time frame is usually very short, but the operation can sometimes take a few days », we can read on the Agirc-Arrco supplementary pension website.

While the pension for the month of March was paid on the 1st of the month, this is not the case for the current month. In fact, there will be some delay in the payment of Agirc-Arrco supplementary pension for this month of April. As April 1 is a public holiday, the pension will be paid only on April 2, which falls on a Tuesday. After the delays seen during the month of January and the current month, some payments will also be delayed in 2024. Some may even reach three days.

Some other late payments for Agirc-Arrco retirement

For payment of pension for the month of May, the delay will be only one day. Shipment will be made on May 2 instead of May 1. On the other hand, the pension for the month of June will experience a delay of two days, as the payment will be made only on Monday, June 3. For good reason, the 1st and 2nd of the month fall on weekends. For July and August pension, there will be no delay in payment.

Which will not be the case of pension for the month of September. Actually, since the 1st of the month falls on a Sunday, the payment can only be made on 2 September. For the month of October, there is no delay in sight. On the other hand, retirees from the Agirc-Arco scheme will have their pensions delayed by a few days for the month of November. The latter will only be paid on the 4th as All Saints Day. Finally, the pension for the month of December will be sent on the 2nd of the month, as the 1st falls on a Sunday.