Everything we already know about The Last of Us: Season 2

2023. Immerse yourself in a post-apocalyptic world devastated by the spread of a mysterious epidemic. Anyone infected with this parasitic fungus gradually loses their humanity and sanity, reduced to the living dead. This is the promise of a complex scenario The Last of Us. And boy, does it work! Originally a small screen adaptation of the video game of the same name, the series Craig Mazin And Neil Druckman Aired on Amazon Prime Video from January 2023. After the success of other literature in the same genre viz The Walking Dead, normal people or the most recent Tribes of EuropeThat can be complicated The Last of Us To find your location. However, 9 million viewers tuned in to their televisions for the season 1 finale, making it the second-best launch in HBO history. After such success, what can we expect for the second part The Last of Us ?

The first sketches of the plot of season 2 of The Last of Us

Maybe some people have forgotten Rock – By this we mean the kind of open ending that we love as much as we hate – poignant from Season 1. We refresh your memory: Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Eli (Bella Ramsay) flourished in America, where people who haven’t lost their humanity are rare. Ellie, immune to the devastating Cordyceps virus, is to undergo surgery in an attempt to develop a cure for the infection. But the twist: Eli Medical intervention does not last. Unable to bear the murder of his platonic daughter (yes, she exists The Last of Us), Joel enters the hospital and kills anyone involved in the operation. The series ends with the ninth episode at a climax of action: Joel Unable to admit Eli That he sacrificed everything to save her.

If Season 1 stayed true to the story of the game, what From season 2? For the moment, we have no confirmation from the directors on the plot that will break this second part The Last of Us. Just another part of the original game, The Last of Us: Part IICan put us on the trail of next adventures Joel And Eli. Set five years after the plot of the first game, The Last of Us: Part II focuses on the character ofEli, who touched us with his openness in a world where everything is ruined. No one is safe from chaos in this new chapter. On this topic, Craig MazinOne of the series’ directors announced in a column in the American media Esquire Not even that Neil DruckmanNor does he have any qualms about killing off our favorite characters himself.