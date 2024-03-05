Everyone is talking about the release date of GTA 6, and the latest rumors give particularly reliable hints!

Rumors about GTA 6’s release date are intensifying, according to internet users, we almost know when it will see the light of day.

GTA 6, the most anticipated game of the decade

The year 2023 ended with the first images of Grand Theft Auto VI. Despite the leak that revealed the trailer in advance, internet users across the world were delighted to discover this long-awaited title.. Over ten years after the fifth opus, fans no longer believe him. It must be said that the year was full of various rumors ranging from the most credible to the most far-fetched. In any case, these few images allowed us to know more about the main characters of this new story, as well as the environment in which players will enjoy for very long hours.

Since December, very little information has been released, other than confirmation that the two rappers’ music will be present on the title’s soundtrack. All we know about the release date is that it will be in 2025. So we have to be patient before discovering this sixth creation, which is highly anticipated by fans. However, some internet users think they know when the title will see the light of day in 2025, and we may have to be more patient than we think.

GTA 6 for the end of 2025?

What is the GTA 6 release window? Internet users have been asking this question ever since its trailer came out. 2025 is too vague a date to imagine exactly what to wait before looking for this title. For the moment, Rockstar has not communicated anything on the subject, remaining very discreet from the first images, but some have an idea of ​​the release period of this sixth opus.. Two clues allow us to deduce the date. The first concerns the general dates of GTA which are usually released at the end of the year (except for the fourth) around September or October. After that, reports suggest that Take Two Interactive has announced revenue forecasts in 2025, increasing its initial figure from 8 billion to 7 billion. Some believe that this hint means the delay of GTA 6 to the end of next year. In other words, Rockstar may have planned to release the title in early or mid-2025, before postponing it to September or October.

With a video game as ambitious as GTA 6, it’s not too surprising that the North American company is taking all the time it needs to release it under the best possible conditions. In other words, it is highly unlikely that this title will be released for the first quarter, but instead is expected for the fourth quarter.