“Every French person is threatened by Putin’s vague political project,” says General Vincent Desportes.

Vincent Desportes, Professor of Science Po. and former Director of the War School, is the guest on Thursday March 7, 19/20 Info. During the day, Emmanuel Macron met with leaders of political parties about the war in Ukraine.

War in Ukraine: “Every French person is threatened by Putin’s vague political project,” says General Vincent Desportes

In Odesa (Ukraine) on Wednesday March 6, a missile landed 500 meters from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Greek Prime Minister. “President Putin’s usual strategy is to intimidate, intimidate (…) he absolutely wants Europe to stop or reduce its aid to Ukraine”General Vincent Desportes, professor of science po. and former director of the war school, suggests the guest of 19/20 information, Thursday, March 7.

“It concerns all French people”

On the same day, Emmanuel Macron received opposition leaders who disagreed with the head of state’s strategy. “I think it would be a shame if, because we have these European elections, political politics takes precedence over the common interests of France, the common interests of Europe”It expands. “Today, every French person (…) is threatened by Putin’s vague political project, so it concerns all French people”Adds General Vincent Desportes.

