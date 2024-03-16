Even without a degree, you can apply for this “new” job paying €300,000 per year

Advances in the field of artificial intelligence have opened new perspectives for the generation of textual (and visual – for example with Sora or Midjourney) content based on simple human instructions. However, the key to obtaining reliable results lies in the precise formulation of questions for the algorithm. Indeed, a simple change of wording can lead to radically different results… and sometimes catastrophic!

What is this dream job?

The emergence of the profession of prompt engineer, or “entry engineer” in French, precisely responds to this growing need to formulate requests to AI. While this profession did not exist a few years ago, it is on the verge of becoming essential in many fields of activity. If no formal training is currently provided, future prompt engineers will need to develop their skills through training, for example, with tools such as ChatGPT.

The increased accessibility of AI technology opens up vast creative and productive possibilities for users. Tools like ChatGPT, Midjourney and Dall-E allow you to generate tons of content from simple keywords. For example, ChatGPT (or Microsoft’s Copilot) can simulate conversations, write Midjourney articles, and create Dall-E illustrations. As for Sora, he can make videos. This will be available to the general public by the end of 2024.

Mastering the interaction with AI is absolutely necessary to achieve believable results. Prompt engineers must be able to communicate clearly and precisely to elicit responses related to algorithms.

Guidelines, developed by viz The Washington PostInteracting with ChatGPT is a valuable resource for professionals who want to hone their skills. Generally, prompt engineers become late in life. In other words, anyone with a bit of work can become a prompt engineer. Even without certain qualifications.

The impact of AI on fields as diverse as journalism, advertising, design and education is undeniable. According to recent estimates, no less than 70 to 80% of businesses should evolve with AI.

Business of the future

Companies such as Microsoft have already integrated these technologies (in this case Copilot) into their products, offering users new features, such as the automatic creation of PowerPoint presentations. Prompt engineers can also intervene to verify or improve AI-generated content.

Due to the increasing demand for these skills, prompt engineer jobs are highly paid With initial job offers reaching approximately $335,000 per year, says Bloomberg. According to some predictions, it could become one of the most sought-after professions in the next 2 years. With little or no formal training required, the profession has become accessible to anyone willing to invest time in experimenting and mastering AI languages.