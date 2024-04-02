European stock markets seen as wait-and-see before burst of indices – 04/02/2024 at 07:51

Old stock exchange building in Paris

European stock markets are expected to be mixed on Tuesday at the start of a week packed with key economic indicators.

According to the first available indications, the Parisian CAC 40 is up 0.11% at the opening. Futures on the FTSE in London, the Dax in Frankfurt and the EuroStoxx 50 suggest a unidirectional open.

In the euro zone, final manufacturing PMI indicators for March will be published this Tuesday, as well as preliminary German inflation for the same month, while certain members of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council are starting to talk about rate cuts.

However, markets will focus on US indicators after the ISM manufacturing activity indicator released on Monday showed its first increase in 18 months.

The key indicators for the week are the Jolt survey of job creation for March on Tuesday, the ADP private employment figures on Wednesday and the monthly employment report from the Labor Department on Friday.

The Federal Reserve’s board of governors remains divided over the path of the American economy, after the institution’s president, Jerome Powell, announced on Friday that risks to employment would now also be taken into account by the central bank.

If a slowdown in the labor market could justify a rate cut, its resistance could support inflation and force the central bank to maintain its restrictive rates longer than expected.

Values ​​to follow:

Wall Street

The New York Stock Exchange ended mixed on Monday as investors expressed concern over the timing of an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve as Treasury yields rose higher after sending stronger-than-expected manufacturing data.

The Dow Jones index fell 0.60%, or 240.52 points, to 39,566.85 points. The Standard & Poor’s 500 closed down 10.58 points, or 0.20%, at 5,243.77. The Nasdaq Composite rose 17.37 points (0.11%) to 16,396.832.

in Asia

The Tokyo stock exchange fell, with markets worried about possible intervention by the Bank of Japan on foreign exchange while the yen hovered near its lowest level in more than 20 years. The Nikkei was steady at 39,802.03 points, the broader Topix lost 18 points, down 0.2% to 8,581.00 points.

Technology stocks have followed in the footsteps of their American counterparts, still buoyed by the artificial intelligence craze. Semiconductor groups Lasertec, Shin-Etsu Chemical and Tokyo Electron rose 1.95%, 0.5% and 2.9% respectively.

Chinese stocks fell despite improving manufacturing data, as markets awaited further support measures. The Shanghai SSE Composite fell 0.14%, the CSI 300 fell 0.42%.

rate

US yields are falling ahead of the release of numerous employment indicators in the United States this week.

The ten-year Treasury yield fell 1.4 basis points to 4.3152% while the two-year rate fell 1.9 bp to 4.6992%.

changes

The euro fell after stronger-than-expected US manufacturing data.

The dollar was steady against a basket of reference currencies, while the euro lost 0.12% to $1.073 and the pound sterling lost 0.06% to $1.2543.

In Asia, the yen fell 0.09% to 151.76 yen per dollar, while the Australian dollar was still flat at $0.6489.

Oil

A resumption of manufacturing activity in the United States and China has raised hopes of a recovery in crude demand this year, supporting prices.

Brent rose 0.5% to $87.86 a barrel, American light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) added 0.53% to $84.15.

(Writing by Corentin Chapron, Editing by Bertrand Bossy)