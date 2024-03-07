Sports

Europa League: OM’s official line-ups

Marcelino’s big return to the Stade Velodrome is just a few minutes away! While waiting for the kick-off of this long-awaited OM – Villarreal, find the official line-ups for this Europa League clash.

Olympique de Marseille is doing very well since the arrival of Jean-Louis Gasset. The Phocaeans have won three in a row under the new coach and hope to make it four this Thursday. Facing their former coach, the OM players will not lack for motivation at the supercharged Velodrome Stadium!

On the contrary, Villarreal and especially Marcelino are venturing into hostile territory! On the back of two great wins in a row, the Yellow Submarines head into this match against OM with a lot of confidence despite everything. If it is difficult to predict the appearance of the gathering, it will be the atmosphere and atmosphere!

Official OM XI : Lopez – Klose, Mbemba, Balerdi, Merlin – Kondogbia (cap), Veretout, Harit – Ndiaye, Aubameyang, Sir

Official Villarreal XI : Reyna – Mosquera, Baili, Mandi, Cuenca – Akhomach, Cosemana, Coquelin, Baena – Gudes, Moreno (Cape).

