EU: Man accused of drugging his daughter’s friends with smoothies he offered them during a sleepover | News from Mexico

United States.- One person was charged in Oregon Drugs to his daughter’s friends During a sleepover at his house, he mixed a benzodiazepine into a smoothie he offered her.

Michael Madden, 57, of Lake Oswego, allegedly gave the drugs to three of his daughter’s friends. while they were sleeping on the evening of Aug. 25, 2023, according to court documents and a probable cause affidavit filed this week in Clackamas County.

According to NBC News, the 12-year-old girls were admitted to the hospital and given positive for Benzodiazepine, As a commonly prescribed medication for anxiety, a depressant that produces drowsiness, lethargy and a light mood, according to the affidavit.

Before the four girls went to bed, Mayden made them milkshakes. The girls, including Maiden’s daughter, were served two milkshakes in milkshake-style glasses.

It’s unclear how many milkshakes Madden’s daughter drank, but one of the girls said it appeared to be a significant amount. two girls They slept on the sofa bed in the basement, while the other two slept in the basement bedroom.

This A third girl, who did not drink Very shaken, Madden reportedly went down more than once and tried to physically separate girls sleeping nearby.

Maiden returned and tried to separate the girls again, waving a hand over the face of one girl who was sleeping. Maiden then went out through the sliding glass door and the girl cStarted texting her parents And friends ask her to pick her up saying she doesn’t feel safe.

– “Mom, please pick me up and tell me I have a family emergency. I don’t feel safe. I may not be able to answer, but please come get me,” one of the text messages said, according to the affidavit. “Please. Please choose. please. please!!”

The parents went to Maiden’s house to find the other two girls, but Maiden was reluctant To let them go, who did not do so after much persuasion.

After being charged, Michael pleaded not guilty in court and was forced to pay a fine. Bail of 50 thousand dollars.

However, parents They continue to demand that Michael remain in prison Because they have medical tests and statements of the girls which are enough to land him in jail for many years.