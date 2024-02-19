EU countries except Hungary call for an ‘immediate humanitarian pause’

26 countries out of the 27 members of the European Union spoke with one voice. With the exception of Hungary, all demanded, on Monday February 19, a “Immediate Humanitarian Pause” in Gaza. This request means that “ceasing the fight” Then to approve a permanent ceasefire, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, explained during a press conference. After a meeting of European Union foreign ministers, he announced that there were 26 countries “very concerned” By the prospect of an invasion in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. These states are asking Israel not to take military action in Rafah, Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said on X. Follow our live stream.

New attacks on the Gaza Strip. Fighting continued Monday in the Gaza Strip where Israel is threatening to continue its offensive against Hamas during Ramadan if the hostages are not released by then. Hamas’ health ministry counted 107 deaths in 24 hours in dozens of strikes, particularly in Rafah in the south and the neighboring city of Khan Younes, where about one and a half million Palestinian civilians are congregated. A report that we have not been able to independently verify.

Israeli Minister Benny Gantz issued an ultimatum. “If, by Ramadan, the hostages are not at home, fighting will continue everywhere, including the Rafah region. (in the extreme south of the Gaza Strip)“, warned Israeli Minister Benny Gantz on Sunday, a member of Benjamin Netanyahu’s war cabinet. The Muslim holy month of Ramadan is scheduled to begin on March 10. The statement came despite international pressure to protect the estimated 1.4 million Palestinians crammed into the city of Rafah.

The International Court of Justice consulted on the consequences of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories. The United Nations’ highest court has been hearing since Monday the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories since 1967, with an unprecedented number of 52 countries called to testify. The United States, Russia and China will also address the judges for a week in The Hague, where the ICJ sits.

Lula compares Israel to Nazis, “shameful” according to Benjamin Netanyahu.. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday accused Israel of “Genocide” Palestinians in the Gaza Strip compare Israel’s invasion to the extermination of Jews by the Nazis. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted strongly by condemning the comment “Embarrassing and serious” and summoned the Brazilian ambassador to Israel.