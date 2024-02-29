Estimates of survival in Reunion Island published for the first time

The study, based on data from the General Cancer Registry in Réunion, focused on the 10 most frequent sites of regional interest. It presents estimates of survival at 1 year and 5 years after diagnosis by age and sex, with the same methodology used for data from mainland France. These first results show a large disparity in these locations and different conditions compared to the estimated survival in France.

For this first edition of survival data for people aged 15 years and older with cancer in Réunion, the analysis focused on the 10 most frequent cancer sites of regional interest. It concerns people with cancer diagnosed between 2008 or 2011 and 2015 and followed up to June 30, 2018. The years 2009 and 2010 were excluded, as the data were not validated at the time of analysis.

Cancer sites studied: “lip-mouth-pharynx” complex, esophagus, stomach, “colon, rectum and anus” complex, lung, prostate, breast, body and cervix and “multiple myelomas” and plasmacytomas”. For some locations, because of small numbers, survival estimates are sometimes presented for males and females together or for only one of the two sexes. These first results show survival that varies greatly depending on the location studied and may differ from the national estimates made in France, depending on the case.

A comparison with mainland France does not, at a value, reflect the disparities that exist between the divisions. Some of them, depending on the location, may have a survival rate equal to or even lower than that of foreign regions.

Thus, the difference in SNS at 5 years between the average for Réunion and France is significant for cancers of the “lip-mouth-pharynx” complex (37% and 45% respectively), together with “colon, rectum and anus” (57% vs 63%), breast cancer (81% vs 88%), uterine body (67% vs 74%), prostate (85% vs 93%) and “multiple myelomas and plasmacytomas” for all (52% vs 60%).

As in mainland France, survival decreases when the age of diagnosis increases for all locations studied. For example, for cervical cancer, the 5-year net survival for a woman diagnosed at age 50 is 72%; This drops to 36% for a woman diagnosed at age 80. For cancers of the lip-mouth-pharynx complex, 5-year net survival increases from 52% at 50 years to 29% at 80 years.

