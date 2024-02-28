Erling Haaland’s record-breaking evening

One evening he will remember. or not. After all, Erling Helland is no stranger to spectacular performances. He should also forget some of his matches where he has scored many goals. Almost a year after scoring a quintuple in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against RB Leipzig, the Norwegian did it again this evening during the 5th round of the FA Cup against Luton Town. In C1, he spent 35 minutes spread over two pieces, this time it took him 55 but he placed 5 of his pawns in a row. A first for him.

He set many records this evening. Besides qualifying his team with this huge 6-2 success, he can thank Kevin de Bruyne. The Belgian, who has been absent for a long time due to injury, has done a lot for his team. This evening, he distributed 4 assists to his serial scorer. According to OptaThe latter has now scored 79 goals in just 83 matches since making his debut with the Citizens in July 2022. In the same period, his closest rival is Mohamed Salah… scorer 49 times.

5 goals for Haaland, 4 assists for De Bruyne

It is already the 8th time that he has reached at least three goals in a match which he has previously set up for the team at the Etihad Stadium. He is also the first player in his club’s history to score two quintuples. An evening to go down in history. Holland didn’t give his opponent a chance on his unfortunate evening. “What can I say?Guardiola takes a breather at the end of the match, still in shock from the performance. It was really very good. Haaland is on fire and Kevin… the connection was perfect. It was a very good match and we are in the quarter finals.

“Kevin needs players like Erling and Erling needs players like Kevin. But we wouldn’t be here without each other. Everyone deserves credit.”, the Spanish coach assures. And to think that City’s two X factors missed the bulk of the season (29 matches for the Belgian, 15 for the Norwegian). “Erling was arrested for two months but he couldn’t walk. He couldn’t do anything. When you lose two months, it’s not easy to find the rhythm again. With every match he improves, Kevin too. They decided to make up for lost time.