Erling Haaland shocks all of England, Saudi Arabia to rob FC Barcelona

Holland was wild

Action and goals rained last night in the round of 16 of the FA Cup between Manchester City and Luton Town! The Citizens thought big as they won by a big margin (6-2) with the giant Erling Haaland! The Norwegian achieved an XXL performance with a quintuple. Another big man of the evening was Kevin De Bruyne, who had 4 assists. But it is the Mancunian striker who is making headlines in the country’s newspapers this morning, viz Daily Star Who has fun using the famous slogan: “Five people» ! “Hungry Helland consider themselves a goal feast», analyzes the tabloid. The Daily Express But enjoys the performance and says that he “Haaland of abundance“, last night. “Striker scores stunning quintuple, Man City run wild and stay in contention for treble», also judges the media. Finally, the Rajinda Sandesh believes that Manchester City have “Six shots on the clock» To try to explain the violence of this display by Pep Guardiola’s men. “5 goals from Holland. 4 assists from De Bruyne… Manchester City beat Luton in the FA Cup», writes the daily and that’s the least we can say!

Barca trembles for its stars

At FC Barcelona, ​​many hot issues are on fire, especially with the summer transfer window looming. And the Blaugranas will have a lot to do this summer to strengthen themselves and, above all, downsize to remain at the forefront of financial fair play in La Liga. To remain competitive, Barcelona will also have to retain some of the most important elements of their squad, but as placards Mundo Deportivothere is “Threat from Arabia» For the Catalan stars! “The rich Saudi league, which has already lured Rafinha, will make a new offer this summer. Other Barca stars, such as Ter Stegen and Lewandowski, are also targets.» It remains to be seen the state of the club and its future coach… because here, too, it’s a recurring theme with Xavi’s planned departure at the end of the season. Bluegrass leaders are active and as advertised Sports On its front page: “Contacts begin. Barça are on the move to recruit a new coach and already have a clear idea of ​​the available coaches who can fit into the new project. De Zerby, if released, is the favourite, and will feature prominently in the final list alongside German coach Nagelsmann, Flick and Tuchel.“To be continued!

OL can enjoy a crazy end to the season

In France, we know that the first to qualify for the semi-finals of the Coupe de France, is Olympique Lyonnais. After a rough start to the season, the Goans are in the process of bouncing back and can give themselves a successful end to the year. And it starts with last night’s qualifier against Strasbourg. Lyonnais can thank their goalkeeper, Lucas Perry, as posted in the local daily Progress On its front page this morning. “Against Strasbourg, OL struggled for a long time. Tied (0–0) at the end of regulation time, the two rivals played qualification for the semi-finals of the Coupe de France on penalties. Aided by Lucas Perry’s first save, Lyonnais won 3 to 4 shots on goal.» In its inner pages, team believes that “At the end of the tirade, the semi-finals were still to come» For Lyonnais and that is the main thing!