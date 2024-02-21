Erdtree’s Alden Ring Shadow has a release date! Find the best video game DLC of 2022

Both FromSoftware and Bandai Namco are ahead of schedule and on time. In fact, they released a gameplay trailer (as planned) for the Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Arden Tree DLC at 4:00 pm. A gift that comes earlier than expected, four days before the game’s second anniversary. The trailer, packed with information, reviews the lore, suggests new ways to play but above all reveals the release date.

Elden Ring Shadow of Erdtree DLC: A very rich three-minute trailer

Like Nintendo, Bandai Namco communicates it in the evening. At midnight, the Japanese publisher announced what players have been waiting for over a year: there will be news on Shadow of the Erdtree, the Elden Ring DLC ​​voted Game of the Year in 2022 at the Game Awards. This is a gameplay trailer that is promised to the players. And what is promised, what remains! The trailer arrived at 4:00 pm, with three minutes of content.

The trailer (see above) opens at Mogwin’s Palace, And more precisely at the scene of the confrontation against the blood lord Mohag. Behind the demigod (remember, he’s one of the sons of the Marika/Godfrey couple) is a cocoon with a withered arm sticking out. It is believed to belong to Mikaela: he is the brother of Melania, both demigods as they are descendants of Marika. Erdtree’s shadow is enough to suggest Mikaela as one of its main characters. This is evidenced by other sequences where the boy’s presence is assumed. We see him at the end with his long hair and is the subject of certain dialogues:

Come now, touch the withered hand and pass into the realm of shadow.

This trailer, released by FromSoftware and Bandai Namco, therefore already risks being the subject of in-depth analysis for story-related content. But it’s clear that the three-minute video provides a wealth of detail at all levels: New bosses, an unexplored territory (what is this Kingdom of Nothingness?), possible new ways to play (we see throwing weapons, melee combat or even firing a crossbow in an explosion).

Violin strings squeak, sequence sequences become more numerous and speeches are more solemn. All of these elements make the trailer, like the light at the end of a long, dark tunnel, accelerate to reveal what players have been waiting for: the release date.

Among the supposed fault of the accessories dealer With Shadow of the Erdtree attached and the game’s second anniversary fast approaching (Eldon’s Ring was released on February 25, 2022), fans were starting to get impatient with the lack of DLC news. In a year, they will only have an artwork and a name.

It must be said that more than two years of development for DLC is unheard of for FromSoftware. The additional content of the studio’s previous games is enough to promise significant content, on paper, far superior to whatever it was.

As seen above, players can now make their own theories about the upcoming content, with the help of the trailer which looks enormous. Enough to keep you busy for a few weeks, the ideal length of time before the release of Shadow of the Erdtree: DLC is now expected on June 21, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.