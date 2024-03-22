Enotria The Last Song: A Development Like Suspended Souls on Xbox | Xbox

Present during the Future Games Show that aired this Thursday evening, Anotria: The Last Song undoubtedly had more good news to announce for Xbox players. If the game has a new release date set for August 21, 2024, its arrival on Microsoft consoles is not guaranteed.

An uncertain future for Enotria: The Last Song on Xbox

This shift, as surprising as it is unexpected, raises a question and a message shared by Jackie Greco to our colleagues at Gematsu that risks unsatisfying the American generation of gamers.

Without wanting to go into details, Gianma Games CEO, Jackie Greco, simply explained that “we want to guarantee the best experience for PC and PlayStation 5 players before re-evaluating the possibility of a release on Xbox after launch”:

I’m proud of the work accomplished by the entire team, especially considering that we’re only a 60-person team, unlike many Souls-like games that have recently been developed by teams of over 700 people, with the help of one realized. Subcontractor During the transition from Unreal 4 to Unreal 5, we managed to evolve the game and elevate it in terms of content and quality, beyond the expected AA standards. Currently, the game offers over 40 hours of gameplay, with over 100 different enemies, three main regions supported by a robust RPG system. We mostly focused on aspects appreciated by players like Soul, especially build and weapon variety… Regarding the Xbox release, we have decided to re-evaluate the possibility of an Xbox release post-launch, in the interest of ensuring the best experience for PC and PlayStation 5 players.

Regardless, it’s important to note that Jackie Greco never mentions a Souls-like outright cancellation on Xbox, but a re-evaluation of a potential release. In any case, there’s no doubt that those interested are hoping for the game to come to the Xbox Series X|S at a later date.