England returns from scabies or scurvy… which says a lot about the social crisis in the country. Indeed!

I have a bit of a problem with this Radio France headline titled “UK: Return of Victorian-era diseases says a lot about social crisis in country” and I’ll explain why.

Of course it is practical.

It’s Brexit’s fault.

Look at these poor Englishmen, they are also suffering from scurvy since they left the holy European Union!

It’s a little short, very short indeed, but let’s first read what Radio France tells us, actually relaying the AFP dispatch.

“The United Kingdom is experiencing a rise in cases of scurvy, scabies and rickets: Victorian-era diseases linked to poverty are back and says a lot about the social crisis in the country, which has been ruled by conservatives for almost 15 years,” estimates the “Guardian”. is

The United Kingdom is experiencing an increase in cases of diseases associated with scurvy, scabies and rickets, malnutrition and poverty: these diseases of the Victorian era are back and it says a lot about the social crisis in the United Kingdom, underlines the Guardian. For the left-wing newspaper, the conservatives in power for almost fifteen years are partly responsible for the situation, after budget cuts in social assistance and health, while the cost of living has risen. Let’s first look at the cases of rickets: in the United Kingdom, 423 patients were hospitalized in 2022, while the disease has practically disappeared in the West, the Guardian recalls. The Times explains that the rickets seen in Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is caused by a lack of vitamin D or calcium. It slows growth and can lead to bone deformities. 188 Britons were also treated a year for scurvy, a sign of vitamin C deficiency found in fresh fruit and vegetables.

Malnutrition cases have quadrupled in twelve years: Scurvy and rickets are considered indicators of malnutrition, for which 10,000 Britons are hospitalized a year, four times more than 12 years ago, the Guardian suggests. This is what happened to a mother who testified anonymously on LBC radio: “Tara” (not her real name) who lives with her two children on 140 pounds sterling per month – the equivalent of 160 euros per month – told British radio. That she left food to feed her children, especially tea and biscuits. She collapsed and ended up in the hospital. “Biscuits are cheaper to eat than oranges,” says Sir Michael Marmot, director of the Institute of Health Equity at University College London. He lamented on LBC radio that fatty and sugary products cost less than fruit and vegetables, which are better for your health. This epidemiologist says he is horrified to see the United Kingdom return to the Victorian era when the poor and sailors suffered from scurvy due to a lack of citrus fruits and fresh produce available. “Today,” continues Michael Marmot, “the United Kingdom has become a poor country with few rich people. And for poor people, the situation is worse in Britain than in most European countries. »

Be careful not to get it wrong… diagnosis!

I’m not a doctor (you now have to be careful with Article 4 of the Law on Communal Disorders), so when I talk about diagnosis, I’m obviously not talking about scurvy! If a qualified and authorized doctor according to Article 4 says that it is scurvy based on current medical knowledge, I will remain silent, I will say nothing… otherwise shame, imprisonment and a 45,000 euro fine. Besides, I don’t even dare to count how many subscriptions I would have to sell for 98 euros to pay that much!!

When I talk about diagnosis I am talking about the cause of scurvy.

So I am talking to you about the cause of vitamin C deficiency.

Vitamin C is given free by English hospitals to those who need it, so why the increase in cases?

I have another theory about the reasons.

A “culinary” as well as cultural collapse!

When you dig a little deeper into this topic, you will realize that scurvy also exists in France (in very rare cases), not because of social poverty. This is quite a crazy diet for those who get sick with scurvy.

When I see the decline of cuisine in our country, where less and less people cook, where every day is a refuge for ready-made and industrial food, where young people eat burgers and pizzas… sometimes with chips, ask yourself why? Questions about a balanced diet.

When the population eats anything and any way, without rules, and without “compulsion”, it is certain that out of millions of people, there will be a few who never eat vegetables or fresh fruit.

I don’t think it is because of social poverty.

I think the rise in scurvy has nothing to do with Brexit, but everything to do with the fact that we are experiencing a cultural and culinary decline.

By telling you this, I announce to you that we are going to have a similar event in France in a few months.

England is a few months or years ahead of us. Nothing more. Nothing less.

It also reminds me of the movie Idiocracy, where the “men” of the future have become so stupid that they water the crops with Coca-Cola and of course nothing grows. When the hero of the film explains that we have to give water to plants that is only used for flushing toilets, everyone laughs at him.

We’re almost there.

Charles Sannat

“This is a ‘presslib’ article, meaning free of reproduction in whole or in part, provided that this paragraph is reproduced following it. Insolentiae.com is a site where Charles Sannat speaks daily and provides blunt and uncompromising analysis of economic news. Thanks for visiting my site. You can subscribe to the daily newsletter for free at www.insolentiae.com. »