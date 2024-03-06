End of Air France flights between Orly and Toulouse: Government explanations

essential

Air France announced the end of the shuttle connecting Toulouse to Orly on 18 October. Sabrina Agresti-Robach, the city’s Secretary of State, was questioned on Tuesday March 5 about the reasons for this choice that sowed anxiety among Toulouse tourists.

Toulouse a victim of “downgrading”? The city’s Secretary of State Sabrina Agresti-Robeche was questioned on Tuesday about the reasons that forced Air France to eliminate the shuttle connecting Orly with the Pink City in 2026.

“Air France’s announcements must be analyzed taking into account the structural changes in demand in the domestic market after the health crisis,” explained the first elected official, who recalled that “traffic on the Orly shuttle-Toulouse was reduced by around 300,000 passengers in 2019. 150,000 passengers in 2023 than.”

Air France’s “stability status”.

“In this context, it is reasonable that Air France seeks solutions to limit the weight of loss-making lines on its economic model and to improve its profitability,” defended Sabrina Agresti-Robeche, who answered a question from Haut-Gerrone MP Monica. Ibora. “This is the state of its sustainability in the face of competition,” she added.

However, acknowledging that “this development should not be detrimental to the regions and their connectivity”, the Secretary of State assured that he will ensure that the Air France group remains in Toulouse “a key player serving the region.”

But Monique Iborra said she was “not convinced” by Air France’s arguments. “A planned schedule without any consultation is not acceptable,” she lamented. “We will ask, my fellow deputies and even further, a meeting with the minister (…) so that decisions made unilaterally, for reasons that we can hear but which are not ours, are amended.”