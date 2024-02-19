Employees will have to pay a “flat rate contribution” to avail Personal Training Account (CPF) benefits, the government has announced

Bersi clarified on Monday that 10% of the cost of training will now be covered by those who benefit from it, with the exception of job seekers who will not have to pay the rest. This move will be implemented from this year.

The Minister Delegate in charge of Public Accounts, Thomas Cazeneuve, announced on Monday 19 February that a flat-rate contribution for employees to the Personal Training Fund (CPF) would be introduced from 2024, as part of an additional 10 billion in savings planned this year. And announced by Bruno Le Maire on Sunday evening.

Employees will have to pay 10% of the cost of the training, which will now be covered by those who benefit from it, Bersi clarifies, with the exception of job seekers who will not have to pay the rest. will be decreed “very soon” On the subject, the ministry adds. “This flat rate contribution will be implemented this year, which will allow us to generate savings of 200 million euros out of a total of two billion”Thomas Cazenave announced to the press, mentioning a measure “only” And “required” In a difficult context for public finances.

The representative of the Minister of Labour, for his part, assured the information of France that “The modalities have not yet been fully arbitrated at this stage”even though “Bursey’s target is 10%”. During a meeting scheduled for this week, Minister Catherine Vautrin “O“We, whatever the final position of the government, will discuss it with the social partners.” Which suggests that the terms mentioned by Minister Thomas Cazeneuve have not yet been fully mediated.