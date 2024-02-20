Emmanuel Petit warns Spain about Mbappé case

As we exclusively revealed to you in our column on January 7, Kylian Mbappé will indeed be a Real Madrid player next season. The Parisian striker also announced it to the president, Nasser Al-Khelafi, as well as his teammates. The Spanish press is excited about this prospective signing who will attract attention to Liga with a declining appeal. In an interview with a Spanish newspaper, A.S., Emmanuel Petit wants to answer all questions related to Kylian Mbappé. And one thing is for sure, the 1998 World Champion warns Madrid supporters and La Liga followers. The former Monegasque is not an easy player and sharing his daily life is not easy, especially for journalists who cover the debates.

“If Mbappé goes to Madrid, it could be a problem. Not just in terms of salary in the locker room, but also in terms of leadership. Bellingham has been fantastic, as has Vinicius, and if he goes to Madrid he will have to play as a striker, as he did recently at PSG. But we all know that is not his best position. There are many questions and no answers. We are all tired in France. Every six months, it’s always the same story on the table. ‘how are you ? are you going to stay Is he happy? Did you have a good breakfast this morning? Did he pop right?’. Even in France we are fed up. I can understand that the players are also upset by this situation, because all the attention is always on Mbappé. We don’t talk about PSG, we always talk about Mbappé. So for some players it may be difficult to deal with this situation. And that’s why I said I’m tired of talking about it every three weeks.”warned the former Arsenal player.